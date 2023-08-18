Last year, the Lake Geneva Badger football team opened the 2022 season with a victory over Greendale at home. One year later and roughly 42 miles away from Lake Geneva at Stephen J. Gavinski Memorial Stadium, it was all Badger once again. With a dominant rushing attack led by senior fullback Landon Nottestad behind a beefy offensive line and a stout defense, the Badgers cruised to a comfortable 34-7 victory over the Panthers to open the season Thursday, Aug. 17.

Badger moves to 1-0 on the season.

“This was obviously a good start for us as far as what it showed on the scoreboard,” Badger head football coach Matt Hensler said. “Some of our stuff that we ran was executed really well by our guys. Our guys found some gaps and they were able to take advantage of those, and credit goes to the experience and the seniors on the offensive line. They did a good job.”

Badger won the coin toss and elected to receive to begin the game, which proved to be a good decision. Starting at their own 30-yard line, they used nearly an eight minute, 13-play drive to get all the way down in Greendale territory with big runs by Nottestad, sophomore Matt O’Grady and senior quarterback JP Doyle.

On the 13th play of their first drive of the game from Greendale’s 23-yard line, Doyle ran the option to perfection. Running to his right with defenders in his face, pitched it into the arms of senior running back Anthony Richardson who used his speed on the outside to run it for a 23-yard rushing touchdown. O’Grady kicked the extra point to make it a 7-0 game with 4:55 left in the first quarter.

Following a booming kick into the end zone from O’Grady for a touchback, Greendale started their first drive from their own 20-yard line, and by the end of it were punting from their own 19-yard line. After a pair of failed quarterback keepers and a combined sack from Badger senior defensive lineman Jacob Billingsley and junior linebacker Andrew Clark, it was a quick three-and-out for the Panthers.

Badger got the ball back to begin the second quarter starting from the Panther 45-yard line. This time, however, the drive didn’t last nearly eight minutes, it lasted under two minutes with eight straight run plays all for positive yardage. After Doyle, O’Grady and Richardson used the ground game to get all the way down to the 15-yard line, Nottestad did the rest. Following a seven-yard run by the bulldozing fullback, he took it into the end zone on the very next play for an eight-yard rushing touchdown to make it a 14-0 game. Nottestad was just getting started.

Greendale’s second drive on offense was much like the first in that it ended behind where it began in large part due to a dominant defense by the Badgers, which included big sacks from Clark and senior linebacker Torrence Smith on second and third down.

The Badger offense picked up right where they left off from their previous two drives and continued the running the ball with ease. Starting from their own 42-yard line, the Badgers once again mowed down down the field. On the eighth play of the drive, Nottestad plowed into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown from 12-yards out. With just under three minutes left to play in the first half, the Badgers were literally running away with the game up 21-0.

Greendale had a much better drive going and even got to the Badger side of the field for the first time all game, but it was all for not as the Badgers continued with their sack party to get the turnover on downs and give the ball back to the offense with just over a minute to play in the half.

Outside of a few throws, Doyle didn’t have to use his arm much in the game due to the success of the rushing attack. But with under a minute to play and Greendale so focused on stopping the run, it was time to let loose. Doyle faked the handoff and dropped back to pass. As all 11 Panther defenders bid on the play-action, Doyle launched a 34-yard pass into the arms of senior tight end Ethan Francois for a wide open touchdown to close out the half and head into the locker room up 28-0.

Greendale had possession to begin the second half, but it didn’t last long as Badger junior defensive lineman Yandel Flores joined in the sack parade to get another third down stop and force another punt by the Panthers.

Up to this point in the game, the Badger offense had the ball four times and found the end zone with each drive, and the fifth and final drive for first team offense ended in the same result. Greendale managed to stop the Badgers and force a fourth down, but on fourth-and-four from the Panther 13-yard line, Nottestad found a hole and ran it in for his third touchdown of the game with 3:51 left to go in the third quarter to make it 34-0.

Greendale was finally able to get on the board late in the game when quarterback Landon Lopez found junior wide receiver Hudson Bailey for a 10-yard touchdown pass to avoid the shutout. Lopez was 15-of-21 passing for 167 yards and one touchdown.

Badger ran out the clock in the final three and a half minutes of the game to secure an opening game victory. But with Racine Horlick coming to town for their next game on Friday, Aug. 25, a team they lost to 49-27 last season, Hensler knows his team will have to be a lot better.

“The scoreboard and final outcome was really good and what we want, but there were still a lot of execution issues that we’re missing out on and we have to improve,” Hensler said. “That’s our job as coaches and that’s their jobs as players to buckle down and fix those things that need fixed, and there’s plenty.”

Nottestad had 13 carries for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Doyle was 3-of-5 passing with one touchdown and 37 rushing yards. Richardson had five carries for 41 yards and one touchdown. O’Grady finished with six rushes for 18 yards. Badger finished with 263 yards rushing to Greendale’s -21. Badger Senior Aubrey Marks had one catch for eight yards, O’Grady had one catch for 34 yards and Francois had one 32-yard touchdown catch. Badger finished with 337 yards of offense and the Badger defense held Greendale to just 146 yards.

12 photos from the Lake Geneva Badger football game against Greendale Richard Skipper Torrence Smith Andrew Clark Aubrey Marks Brandon Watrous Matt O'Grady Badger football's special teams Anthony Richardson JP Doyle Zach Walton Landon Nottestad Tyler Gill