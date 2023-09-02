Despite an uncharacteristic slow start for the Badger football team in the first half against Union Grove Friday, Sept. 1, they responded by putting on an clinic in the second half outscoring the Broncos 30-0 with big touchdown runs from Anthony Richardson, Landon Nottestad and JP Doyle to lead the way to a 37-3 victory over the Broncos.

Badger moves to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

“It was a much better second half that’s for sure,” Badger head football coach Matt Hensler said.

Union Grove began the game on offense. Unlike the previous two games that Badger has played, neither team (Greendale, Racine Horlick) spent a lot of time on the Badger side of the field, if at all. The Broncos were a different story, at least at first. Union Grove compiled a seven play drive that started from their own 34-yard line and reached all the way down to the Badger 26-yard-line before a great play by junior cornerback Connor Bourdo broke up a pass in the red zone to force a turnover on downs.

Badgers’ first drive on offense was short lived, and normally, it has been because they scored almost immediately, but this time around, it was a turnover. Badger sophomore Matt O’Grady was stripped of the ball on second down for a fumble and was recovered by the Broncos defense on the Badger side of the field.

Union Grove continued to make in-roads down toward the red zone with big runs from junior quarterback Finn Morrison, along with a little help on a pass interference call. On second down from the Badger 12-yard line, Morrison threw a fade route near the end zone for his intended wide receiver, but was intercepted on a diving play by senior ball-hawking safety Ryan Bays. It was his first of two interceptions in the game.

That interception didn’t lead to any points, however, with both teams all tied up at 0-0 after one quarter of play.

Both defenses continued to hold their ground much of the second half, that is until Nottestad was finally able to break through. Late in the second quarter from their own 49-yard line on 4th and 1, Nottestad bulldozed his way for the first down with ease and kept running until he found the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown run to make it a 7-0 game with 2:25 remaining in the half.

Union Grove continued to have success moving the ball on offense in the final two and a half minutes, but were unable to score a touchdown as the Badger defense, just as they’ve done all season so far, buckled down and didn’t let up. But the Broncos were able to put points on the board as time expired with a 36-yard field goal by kicker Tyler Van De Water to head into halftime down 7-3.

“I think when you’re a high school kid and somebody tells you’re going to go over there to do whatever and blow them out, you believe that stuff and you forget to just play,” Hensler said.

But there’s two halves in football, and as soon the second half started with Badger on offense, playing to their potential was no longer an issue.

Beginning the third quarter from their own 38-yard line on first down, Doyle took the quarterback keeper, faked out all 11 Bronco defenders out on an option keeper and ran it in for a 62-yard rushing touchdown.

On their very next drive, Doyle did it again. On their second play of the drive from Union Grove’s 33-yard line, Doyle scored a rushing touchdown from 33-yards out for his second score of the game using just three plays to make it a 21-3 ballgame.

After Union Grove was stuffed on their first drive in the second half, they responded by getting to the Badger 21-yard line. But it was déjà vu all over again for Morrison at quarterback who threw another ball towards the end zone that was picked off once again by Bays for his second interception.

Badger went back on offense starting from their own 32-yard line and used a 10-play drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown run by Richardson to make it 27-3 following a missed extra point.

Like Doyle who scored two touchdowns in as many drives, Richardson decided to take after his quarterback. On the very first play of the fourth quarter and just eight seconds in, Richardson used his speed and ran it in for a 42-yard rushing touchdown, his second of the game, and make it 34-3.

Badger hasn’t had to kick any field goals in their first two games due to their success in scoring touchdowns. But up 34-3 with the game well in-hand, O’Grady decided to casually nail a 46-yard field goal with ease, which probably would have been good from 50-yards or more, to put icing on the cake and secure their third straight win.

“I got to give a big tip of the cap to Union Grove,” Hensler said. “They came in ready to play, they were more physical, more emotional and they played with more spirit and speed throughout the whole first half. But I think we as a team can be really good if we just play hard and don’t worry so much about opponents.”

Doyle was 4-of-5 passing and rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. Richardson had six rushes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Nottestad had nine carries for 90 yards and one touchdown. O’Grady had three rushes for 47 yards and junior quarterback Zach Walton added seven rushes for 42 yards. Badger finished with 393 rushing yards and 402 total yards to just 144 yards from Union Grove.

Badger will be back home for their next game Friday, Sept. 8 against Waterford.

