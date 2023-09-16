The Lake Geneva Badgers were off and running quickly on both sides the ball against Wilmot Friday, Sept. 15, laying down big hits on defense and tallying 453 rushing yards on the ground and six touchdowns en route to a 43-7 victory over the Panthers.

Badger moves to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Southern Lakes Conference, now just one win away from securing their 18th consecutive playoff appearance (need at least four wins in conference to qualify for the playoffs).

“I think our coaches and our kids did a really good job this week kind of highlighting where the slow starts have come from in our previous games,” Badger head football coach Matt Hensler said. “Taking care of it is one thing, but actually doing something about it is what matters. I’m really happy with how we started and how we finished.”

Wilmot began the game on offense after receiving the opening kickoff, but were almost immediately taken off the field following the Badger defense forcing a three-and-out that included two sacks from senior linebackers Logan Clausen and Torrence Smith.

With the defense having pinned Wilmot back in their own territory, the Badger offense, who has averaged 28.0 points per game and has shown that they need no extra help with field position, began their opening drive from the Panther 36-yard line. With a short field ahead, the Badgers took advantage and used a seven play drive that was capped off with a two-yard rushing touchdown by senior fullback Landon Nottestad. Sophomore Matt O’Grady kicked the extra point and just like that, the Badgers had a 7-0 lead.

That lead was stretched with just one play on the next drive for the Badgers late in the first quarter. Starting from their own 36-yard line, senior quarterback JP Doyle took it himself this time on a quarterback keeper and ran it in for a 64-yard touchdown. O’Grady’s extra point was no good to keep the score at 13-0, but he certainly made up for it later in the game in the kicking game, as well on offense in their very next drive in the second quarter.

In the previous drive, the Wilmot defense bid on a pitch allowing Doyle to cruise into the end zone, but this time, they kept their focus on Doyle and O’Grady made them pay. Doyle made a perfectly timed pitch to the do-it-all sophomore who it took it to the house from 75-yard rushing touchdown to make it a 20-0 game.

Doyle added his second of the three touchdowns in the game later in the quarter on a 12-yard bulldozing rush into the end zone through a Wilmot defender at the one-yard line. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, but the Badgers still held a commanding 26-0 lead with just over two minutes left in the half.

In what appeared to look as if Wilmot was just going run the clock out and head into the locker room, the Badger defense had other plans. The Badgers sacked Wilmot quarterback Brock Kibler and forced a fumble that was recovered by the defense at their opponent’s 29-yard line.

With 1.2 seconds left on the clock, O’Grady nailed a 41-yard field goal to close out the half up 29-0.

While Doyle tallied two touchdowns in the first half and both were impressive, the third and final one of his was the most impressive midway through the third quarter. He once again kept himself on a quarterback keeper, but the Wilmot defense appeared ready for it. However, Doyle used his 6’1, 200 lbs. frame and plowed over and broke at least four Wilmot defenders tackles before finding the end zone on a 25-yard rushing touchdown.

Up 36-0, it was now in running clock territory, but the Wilmot offense was finally able to put something together late in the third quarter. In a beautifully designed play, Kibler handed off to senior wide receiver Kade Frisby on a reverse, completely fooling the Badger defense, and ran it in for a 60-yard rushing touchdown to avoid a shutout.

Wilmot senior kicker James Kiraly one-upped O’Grady by just one yard late in the waning moments of the game and made a 42-yard field goal.

But that wasn’t before Badger senior running back Magnus Schanz joined the Badgers touchdown party early in the fourth for their final score of the game on a four-yard rushing touchdown and ultimately secure a 33-point victory.

The Badgers have now outscored their opponents 183-23 in five games. They’re undefeated and 3-0 in conference with bigger games ahead, but Hensler feels his team is “on a path to being who they are.”

“Over the last couple decades, we have developed a brand of football here at Badger,” Hensler said. “I think we sort of veered away from that a little bit, so we want to go back to what our brand is of who we are and I think we did a good job of that today.”

Doyle had eight carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Nottestad had 14 rushes for 112 yards and one touchdown. O’Grady only carried the ball three times, but ran it for 86 yards and one touchdown. Junior fullback Faysia Amann had three carries for 45 yards, junior quarterback Zach Walton had four rushes for 20 yards and Schanz added a touchdown on just three rushing yards. The Badger defense held Wilmot to just 167 yards of total offense.

The Badgers will travel to Burlington (0-5, 0-3) for their next game Friday, Sept. 22.

Southern Lakes Conference scores from Friday, Sept. 15

Elkhorn (4-1, 3-0) 40, Burlington (0-5, 0-3) 35.

Westosha Central (4-1, 3-0) 42, Beloit Memorial (2-3, 1-2) 21.

Waterford (2-3, 2-1) 37, Union Grove (1-4, 0-3) 0.

Seven photos from the Badger football game against Wilmot Yandel Flores Logan Clausen Jacob Billingsley Ethan Francois Matt O'Grady Torrence Smith JP Doyle