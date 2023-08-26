The Lake Geneva Badger football team (2-0) took their home field for the first time this season and couldn’t have played much better Friday night, Aug. 25 in their final non-conference game against Racine Horlick (0-2). With senior quarterback JP Doyle accounting for half of his team's six rushing touchdowns, it was an absolutely dominant performance in the running game and on defense for the Badgers, earning a 42-0 shutout over the Rebels.

Racine Horlick defeated Badger 49-27 for their only regular season loss of the year in 2022 in their second game. However, this year in the second game for the Badgers, it was a much different and positive story for the boys of Lake Geneva.

“I thought everything we did on the field went really well,” Badger head football coach Matt Hensler said. “Obviously, we have to do a better job of protecting our sideline reporter, but other than that, it was a really good day for us.”

Racine Horlick began the game with an opening onside kick in hopes of catching the Badgers off guard, but it was unsuccessful and was scooped by the Badger special teams unit. With the Badgers already in great field position from the 50-yard line, it was time to do what the Badgers do best and that’s run the ball.

Senior fullback Landon Nottestad opened the drive with a 7-yard bulldozing run. After sophomore Matt O’Grady lost a yard on second down, he quickly made up for it with his speed on the outside after receiving a pitch on an option from senior quarterback JP Doyle to make it all the way down to Horlick’s 12-yard line. Just two plays later, Doyle this time took the quarterback option keeper in for an 10-yard touchdown run to make it a 7-0 just over two minutes into the game.

The Badger defense, who were outstanding in their first game of the season holding Greendale to just seven points on a touchdown late in the game, they were even better this time around. Horlick started their first drive from their own 20-yard line and ended up punting from their own 15-yard line to give the Badgers the ball back once again.

The next drive for Badger just took plays for them to find the end zone. Following an incomplete pass on a fade route in what would have been an easy touchdown, Doyle went back to the ground game and kept it himself for a 45-yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked, but it was already feeling like a comfortable 13-0 lead for the Badgers.

Down two touchdowns, Horlick felt the need to go for it on the fourth down deep in their own territory and were once again stymied by the Badger defense for a turnover on downs at their own 17-yard line.

After a carry from senior running back Anthony Richardson, Nottestad picked up right where he left off from last week in his three touchdown performance, running it in for a 12-yard touchdown run to make it 20-0 heading into the second quarter.

Horlick had their best offensive drive of the game, using an 11-play drive to get into Badger territory, but the Badger defense once again buckled down and forced another turnover on downs.

After Badger only used four plays on offense their previous two drives to reach the end zone, this time using a 13-play drive starting from their own 17, Doyle took the option keep and ran it for his third rushing touchdown of the game with just over five minutes left in the first half. Junior running back Jonathan Luciano two-point conversion attempt was successful and Badger was now up 28-0.

Just like every other drive of the game up to that point for the Badgers, they closed out the half using their two-minute offense to perfection to once again find the end zone. Nottestad, who now leads the team with five rushing touchdowns in two games, carried it in from four yards out putting the Badgers up 35-0 at the end of the half.

Badger fullback Ryan McCarthy joined in on the touchdown fun in the running game late in the third quarter once final time with a 17-yard rush into the end zone and to ultimately earn their second blowout victory of the young season.

The Badgers will enter Southern Lakes Conference play for their next game at Union Grove (1-1) Friday, Sept. 1. As the reigning Southern Lakes Conference Champions, Badger heads into the game as the team everyone wants to beat, but for Hensler, it’s about taking it one game at a time.

“We’ll watch the film and we’ll scout them and see what’s going on,” Hensler said. “But will continue to do what we do, prepare a game plan around what they do.”

Doyle had nine carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns and had two completions for 26 yards. Nottestad had five carries for 51 yards and two scores. McCarthy had three carries for 20 yards and a touchdown, 17 of which came on one play. O’Grady had five carries for 51 yards, junior quarterback Zach Walton had three rushes for 31 yards and Richardson had two rushes for 13 yards.

The Badgers collectively had 33 rushes for a total of 280 yards compared to just 85 yards for Racine Horlick. Badger finished with 306 yards of total offense and Horlick was held to 90 yards of offense with 35 rushes and nine pass attempts in total.

Other scores from Friday night, Aug. 25

Williams Bay

De Soto 60, Williams Bay (0-1) 12.

Williams Bay’s Parker Wojcik had 199 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Gage Stanek was 9-of-24 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs will travel to North Crawford for their next game Friday, Sept. 1.

Big Foot

Auburndale 46, Big Foot 0 (0-2).

Big Foot quarterback Evan Henningfeld, junior, was 10-of-26 passing for 145 yards. Sophomore running back Carter Ries had three receptions for 98 yards and sophomore tight end Owen Smith had three receptions for 21 yards. Wide receiver Brady Wojcik, junior, had one catch for 16 yards and junior Konnor Glos had three catches for 17 yards.

Big Foot's next game will be home against Columbus (2-0) Friday, Sept. 1.

Eight photos from the Badger football game against Racine Horlick JP Doyle Badger defense Brandon Watrous Jackson Braden JP Doyle Luke Adkins Ryan Bays Torrence Smith