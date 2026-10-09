High school football plays of the week from around Wisconsin: Week 7 edition Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 9, 2026 15 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daniel Kuchta | Coleman HS, WI; Drew McConkey | West Salem HS, WI; Eli Derenne | Luxemburg-Casco HS, WI; Braden Heiges | Fox Valley Lutheran HS, WI; Demir Peterson | Hamilton HS, WI kAm%96 {2<6 v6?6G2 #68:@?2= }6HD 92D A2CE?6C65 H:E9 wF5= E@ AC@G:56 2 =@@< 2E D@>6 @7 E96 DE2E6’D E@A 9:89 D49@@= DA@CED 9:89=:89ED E9:D 72==]k^AmkAm%9:D 65:E:@? AC@G:565 2 =@@< 2E A=2JD @7 E96 H66< 7C@> 7@@E32== A=2J6CD 2C@F?5 (:D4@?D:? 5FC:?8 (66< e 24E:@?]k^AmkAm(2E49 E9:D G:56@ E@ D66 H9:49 A=2JD >256 E96 4FE]k^Am Photos: Brewers clinch NLCS berth with Game 4 victory over Padres Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe pitches during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. David Frerker, Imagn Images Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio, right, celebrates with Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Spencer Allen after hitting an RBI single during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz (3) fields a bunt during the first inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) pitches during the second inning against the San Diego Padresin Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) scores a run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) hits a solo home run during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) hits a single during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) slides into third base after hitting a triple during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. David Frerker, Imagn Images Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to first after hitting a single during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) forces San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France (25) out at second and turns a double play during the sixth inning in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby pitches during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) reacts after hitting a fly ball that was caught at the wall during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) catches a ball hit by San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (not pictured) at the wall during the eighth inning in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas (8) reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates a strikeout to end the game against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) is doused with a cooler by Brewers right fielder Luis Lara (18) against the San Diego Padres after Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images San Diego Padres fans cheer before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Denis Poroy, Imagn Images The Milwaukee Brewers pose for a photo after winning Game 4 of an NLDS on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. David Frerker, Imagn Images Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) celebrates in the locker room after the game against the San Diego Padres in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images Denis Poroy Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Week 7 high school football scores A number of high-profile games highlight the Week 7 high school football schedule. 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