3 Williams Bay football players receive all-conference honors, set school records

Just because the Williams Bay Bulldogs football team only won one game this season (1-8) in a thrilling 36-34 victory in the final game of the season against Oneida Nation/GB New Lutheran on Oct 21, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a success. Three student-athletes not only received Ridge & Valley-8 East all-conference honors, all three set new school records.

First team quarterback: Senior Owen King. King was nothing short of exceptional at the quarterback position on the gridiron. He was 107-of-177 for 1,746 and passed for 15 touchdowns, which set a new school record. He had a sensational 60.5% completion percentage, averaged 291.5 yards passing yards per game and 9.9 yards per pass attempt. He also had four rushing touchdowns.

First team wide receiver: Senior Tyler McKean. King had the luxury of passing to some incredibly talented wide receivers, including Mckean. He is now second all-time for receptions with 45 and receiving yards with 687 in a single season. He will graduate from Williams Bay High School in 2023 as second all-time in career receptions with 63 and a total of 1,008 yards. He averaged 15.3 yards per reception and had five touchdowns.

Second team wide receiver: Senior Karsen Cox. Cox was unstoppable at the wide receiver position this fall. He is now the all-time record holder at Williams Bay with 76 receptions for 1,412 yards and 15 touchdowns. Just this season, he set records with 60 receptions for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 1,144 yards receiving was the most in the entire state for both 8-man and 11-man football during the regular season. Cox averaged nearly 20-yards (19.1) per reception and 143 yards per game.