Owen King, recent Williams Bay High School graduate, accomplished a lot in his three years as a Bulldog both athletically and academically following his move from Barrington, Ill. prior to the start of his sophomore year. Whether it was on the court, baseball diamond, football field, or in the classroom, he did it all for the Bulldogs and did it all extremely well.

King acknowledged that moving from Barrington as a 14 year-old kid, a suburb just an hour drive southeast of Chicago to Williams Bay, was a big change. However, he enjoyed the change once he got settled in.

“I was coming from a more populated area and a bigger school,” King said. “I had to get to know everybody, which took a little bit, but once I got used to it, everyone was very welcoming and received me very well.”

King has three older siblings, two sisters and one brother. Kiera graduated from WBHS in 2022 and attends Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Anna Mae, 21, is a member of the Boston College swim and dive team and will be a senior beginning next fall. His oldest sibling, brother Aidan, 23, who now works in Chicago, was a cross country runner at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska from 2018-2021. Both of his parents attended Marquette University.

“All my older siblings have been huge role models for me as well as my parents,” King said. “My dad pretty much taught me most of what I know about sports when I was a kid. I have always taken a lot of advice from my older brother, my grandma and my mom when I need it.”

King has been playing sports for as long as he can remember either with his siblings or recreationally, but he began playing baseball and basketball first.

“If you asked my parents why I played those sports (baseball and basketball), they would say it’s because I had a good arm,” he said. “But as I got older, I loved the team aspect of them. Getting to know different teammates, and going through the struggles of each one, and how much work it takes, I just fell in love with the games.”

King said he stopped playing travel basketball sooner than he stopped playing travel baseball, however, he has never been able to pick a favorite.

“I guess you could say I took baseball more seriously and maybe I felt as though I was a little bit better at baseball, but I have never been able to differentiate the two.”

When King arrived at Williams Bay High School as a sophomore in 2021, he played on the JV team for basketball and was on the varsity baseball team.

He moved up to play on the varsity basketball team his junior season and he immediately took off. As a junior, he averaged 13.0 points and three assists per game. As a senior, he averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.5 rebounds per game. He was named Trailways-South First Team All-Conference both seasons.

His individual accolades were nothing short of impressive. His favorite personal moment was from his junior season in the Regional Semifinal against Salam in 2022, where he scored 45 points in their 94-87 victory.

“Being my first high school playoff game in that environment with what was at stake, it was just so surreal,” King said.

But for King, it has always been about the team first and defeating Horicon 64-57 in the WIAA Division 4 Regional Final this past season ultimately takes the cake.

“Winning the Regional Championship was a great moment for our program and the kids we had been playing with for three years,” he said. “It was always a goal of mine that I had identified starting my varsity career was to win a regional championship. When I saw the playoff bracket release, I had a feeling we could do it and we did. It was a great culmination of all the efforts we put in through the years.”

Shane Cullian was the Williams Bay head varsity basketball coach during the 2021-2022 season and Nate Borgen, a previous longtime assistant on the Williams Bay boys basketball staff, took over as the head coach at the start of the 2022-2023 season.

“They have meant everything to me,” King said. “Mr. Cullian was like that adult in the building that I had when I first moved here and kind of helped me get integrated with everything. He was a great coach and a great mentor. Getting to know both those guys was huge for me as a player and as a student in the community. I enjoyed playing under both of them and they’re both great guys. It was a blast, and I’m definitely thankful that they were here.”

At the start of his senior year and three games into the season, King decided to play a sport he had never played before: football. Other than playing flag football and tossing the pigskin around with his friends, he had never played tackle football in his life.

“Coach Dave (Rowland) was in my ear during my junior year about playing, but I was focused more so on other things at the time,” King said. “Going into my senior year, I was maybe looking back thinking about what Coach Dave said, thinking about the guys on the football team and realizing everything was sort of winding down, I thought ‘what the heck’ and started playing. Maybe I was bored a little bit.”

As it turns out, being bored certainly worked out for him. In just six games played as the starting quarterback, he was 107-of-177 for 1,746 yards and passed for 15 touchdowns, which set a new school record. He had a sensational 60.5% completion percentage, averaged 291.5 yards passing per game and 9.9 yards per pass attempt. He also had four rushing touchdowns and was named First Team All-Conference.

“I watch a ton of football, I throw the football outside with my friends all the time, but it was never in a game situation,” King said. “In our offense, we almost exclusively threw the ball, which gave me plenty of opportunity to learn and grow in the quarterback position game by game. Coach Dave had an idea of me playing quarterback, but I just said I’d play wherever and do whatever you need me to do. But one thing led to another, I played quarterback and it was an interesting experience. I certainly did not expect to do that well.”

The team went 1-8 in this past season, winning their final game 34-8 over Kenosha Christian Life.

“With 8-man football, there’s a lot more open space on the field and it seems to be a lot more simple coverage and scheme wise,” King said. “A lot of the teams we played picked a guy and pretty much exclusively ran the ball because we weren’t the biggest team and it kind of exposed our weaknesses. But winning a game was definitely my favorite moment. Although it wasn’t the best game of football that we played, it was still exciting to win one.”

Having been playing baseball for much of his life and intending to play for Williams Bay his junior season, King was admittedly bummed out when the season got canceled in 2022 due to lack of participation, but he was still able to use that time off the field to his advantage.

“It was pretty tough, especially seeing most of my travel teammates around the area,” he said. “But it was also kind of an opportunity for me to work on my development if I wanted to play at the next level, which is what I was focusing on and continuing hammering home on that side of things as far as practicing and working out. But I definitely would have liked to play because I think we would have had a good team.”

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they did have a baseball season this past spring where they went 8-15 overall.

“It was really cool to be back playing baseball competitively in my senior year,” King said. “There was a lot of nostalgia, for sure. I don’t think I did as well as I would have liked to, but it felt good to be back on the baseball field for Williams Bay.”

King went 4-5 on the mound for the Bulldogs this past season with three no-hitters, striking out 64 batters, 15 of which came in a complete game against Parkview, and maintaining an ERA (Earned Run Average) of 2.65. At the plate, he scored 17 runs and had nine RBIs on 18 hits. Out of his 18 hits, he finished with 14 singles, three doubles and one triple. He was selected to First Team All-Conference once again at the conclusion of the baseball season.

Despite all the insane stat lines in all three sports, endless accolades and consistent media coverage, King said he received very little interest from colleges and universities about playing sports at the next level. But for him, a kid who graduated with over a 4.0 GPA and always prioritized academics over athletics, it wasn’t that big a deal.

“I take my academics very seriously,” King said. “I was kind of just weighing what kind of opportunities I would have. It pretty much came down to going to this kind of school or I could go to this kind of school and just hang it up, and that’s what I’m choosing to do.”

King will be attending the University of Virginia beginning in the fall and majoring in business. King chose UVA over Marquette University and Texas Christian University (TCU).

“UVA was always my top school,” he said. “I visited there in eighth grade or freshman year when my sister was thinking about going there and I really liked it. I have a big interest in American History, and the city of Charlottesville, their campus and their history really stands out. Obviously, the academic reputation there at UVA was a huge factor for me. It wasn’t an easy decision, but it was something I didn’t feel like I could turn down. I’m excited.”

King will be joining the trend of his three older siblings who have all moved away and traveled out of state for college, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t nervous.

“It’s definitely nerve-racking,” he said. “I don’t know anyone going there or that goes there. But I’m excited to get the first part of it over with and get settled in. This gives me an opportunity to try something new again and be somewhere different. Charlottesville is a really cool city and I look forward to just becoming a fan. They (Virginia Cavaliers) have a tremendous athletic program there, so it’ll be fun to watch and be a part of.”

King has many memories that he will cherish the rest of his life from his time as a Williams Bay student-athlete. But what he’s most proud of has little to do with athletics or academics, it’s about the impact he hopes he had on others.

“When the younger kids and the freshmen came up to me after games, it meant a lot,” he said. “For the freshmen, the way they changed their behavior in practice or at school or whatever it may be, I hope that I made a significant impact for the younger kids, the kids in my class, and in the community.”

