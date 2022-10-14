Lake Geneva Badgers boys cross country team wins 4th straight Southern Lakes conference title, girls take 2nd

The Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls Cross Country teams competed at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships Thursday, Oct. 13, with the boys finishing in first place with 33 points and the girls placing in second with 42 points as a team, just 10 points out of first.

This is the fourth consecutive Southern Lakes Conference Championship for the Badger boys team.

“I’m just so happy for the group we have now,” Badger boys cross country coach Jake Kiefer said. “We had an entire team of seniors last year that was our entire sectional and state team, and when they all left our motto all year has been ‘our time.’ Everyone expected us to take a downturn because of the kids that were leaving, but they stepped up and you could not ask for a better group of guys to coach. I could not be happier for our guys.”

It didn’t matter that former Badger runner and arguably the best runner to go through Badger High School (Demetrius Farnakis), according Kiefer, had since graduated or that he was now in charge in his first year as head coach. Things may look different, but the success continues. The second place team behind them, Westosha Central, finished with 84 points.

“We’re just continuing the legacy that Coach (Mike) Butscher had laid out,” Kiefer said. “I’m as lucky as can be as a first year head coach that I was able to step into an unbelievable position and it’s all credit to him (Butscher).”

Badger senior Jackson Albanese blew everyone out of the water, placing first overall with a time of 16:33, and according to Kiefer, he was “a little dinged up.” That clearly made no difference.

“He’s just that good,” Kiefer said. “We had a plan going into the meet that he stuck to perfectly, and it was everything we could have asked for.”

Badger finished with a 51-point margin ahead of the second place team and 63 ahead of the team in the third (Waterford Union).

“That goes to show the hard work that all the guys have put in throughout the season and in the offseason,” Kiefer said. “I’m so happy for Danny Martinez and Gage Nicholson, who put in so many miles during the summer, last winter and having a track season in the spring where the point they got to today is all because of their hard work. Our 4-through-8 from Timmy Geils, Alex Cornue to Javi Reyes, they all ran tremendous and Isaac Vandenburg ran well.”

Badger boys results: First place, 33 points.

1. Senior Jackson Albanese: 16:44.

4. Daniel Martinez: 17:48.

8. Junior Gage Nicholson: 18:08.

9. Junior Alex Cornue: 18:13.

11. Senior Tim Geils: 18:21.5.

12. Junior Javi Reyes 11 18:21.

21. Junior Isaac Vandenberg 11 19:07.

Boys team results

1. Badger: 33 points.

2. Westosha Central: 84 points.

3. Waterford Union: 96 points.

4. Union Grove: 105 points.

5. Wilmot Union: 114 points.

6. Elkhorn: 144 points.

7. Burlington: 156 points.

8. Delavan-Darien: 206 points.

Badger girls

The Badger girls cross country team took home the Southern Lakes Conference Championship in 2021, but fell just 10 points short of retaining the title in 2022, finishing in second place.

Head coach Stephani Reynolds still could not be prouder of her team.

“Molly (Deering) killed it, Ella Coltman had an outstanding race and Autumn Carr, a freshman, also had an outstanding race and so did Kiki Nolan,” she said. “We obviously hope to win, but we ran better than I had hoped.”

Sophomore Molly Deering dominated the race, placing first overall with a time of 19:53. Her next closest opponent finished in second with a time of 20:29.

“Molly was awesome, she did so great,” Reynolds said. “She has a really great head on her shoulders. She said she was getting in the 19-minute range and she just went and did it. She killed it and I’m really proud of her.”

Reynolds believes that the second place finish will be something the team can build off at not only sectionals, but even more in the years to come.

“I’m happy with second,” she said. “We had our hopes to win conference, but we definitely had girls step up this year and we have everyone back next year.”

Badger is seeded third at sectionals, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at UW-Parkside.

“We are going into sectionals and we are going to attack it the best we can and see what happens in the end,” Reynolds said. “We do run well at Parkside, so it’ll be a fight until the end.”

Badger girls results: Second place, 42 points.

1. Sophomore Molly Deering: 19:53.

6. Sophomore Brooklyn Flies: 10 20.

7. Junior Ella Coltman: 21:12.

13. Sophomore Delaney Deering: 21:42.

15. Sophomore Kennedy Monge: 21:52.

16. Freshman Autumn Carr: 21:54.

29. Kyreland (Kiki) Nolan: 22:59.

Girls team results

1. Union Grove: 32 points.

2. Badger: 42 points.

3. Waterford Union: 66 points.

4. Westosha Central: 113 points.

5. Wilmot Union: 133 points.

6. Burlington: 148 points.