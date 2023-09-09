The Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls Cross Country teams both had another successful run at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays in Burlington Thursday, Sept. 7, with the boys team taking first overall and the girls finishing in third place.

Badger Boys results: 1:31.01.9.

11th and 12th grade

Third: Alex Cornue, 17:49.76.

"Alex worked his tail off all the way from the end of last season until now," Badger head boys cross country coach Jake Kiefer said. "He's a team captain who completely epitomizes what we are all about and I am so happy for him to break into the 17's. I almost feel bad for his new PR (personal record) because I don't think it'll last for too long."

Fourth: Javi Reyes, 17:54.65.

Sixth: Gage Nicholson, 18:21.11.

Eighth: Kaiden Staggs, 18:38.41.

He (Staggs) was plagued by injuries throughout his sophomore season and it just brings a smile to my face to have him healthy and seeing his ability start to bloom," Kiefer said.

Ninth: Isaac VanDeBerg, 18:42.51.

12th: Caden Ryan, 19:16.64.

15th: Brody Covert, 19:23.60.

23rd: Malachi Roberts, 19:54.56.

24th: Josh Vavroch, 19:56.99.

31st: Edward Stricker, 20:37.76.

32nd: Christian Rodriguez, 20:57.40.

37th: Maxx Roberts, 21:57.77.

38th: Chase Lancour, 21:59.90.

39th: Brody Busch, 21:59.98.

43rd: Christian Tills, 22:45.37.

51st: Kaden Klabunde, 24:56.27.

52nd: Travis Bates, 24:57.26.

Ninth and 10th grade

First: Will Larkin, 18:27.87.

"Will Larkin ran his race with such great focus and execution of our race strategy," Kiefer said.

Second: Anderson Greenberg, 18:28.48.

"Anderson has been an animal all season and put together another tremendous race to start off his career running with the Badgers," Kiefer said.

11th: Sam Reed, 20:27.13.

12th: Daniel Gaylord, 20:40.11.

15th: Myles Derickson, 20:49.25.

16th: Thomas Hiffman, 21:01.60.

24th: Jed Solverson, 22:16.84.

30th: Camden Dey, 23:26.66.

36th: Caiden West, 23:51.76.

"The boys really had an A+ day," Kiefer said. "I'm thrilled to say that we took first as a team and had 21 total PR's (personal records) which for the third meet of the season is extremely encouraging to see. The times that we put up last night truly show the dedication and talent that our runners possess and have us completely moving in the right direction. I could not be more proud of them. We are excited to continue this winning momentum as we head into the rest of the season, with our sights set on even greater achievements."

Badger Girls results: 1:46.48.4

11th and 12th grade

First: Brooklyn Flies, 20:36.10.

10th: Kennedy Monge, 21:31.65.

11th: Natalie Pooras, 21:54.50.

14th: Delaney Deering, 22:14.85.

17th: Molly Deering, 22:29.10.

20th: Ella Coltman, 23:06.34.

24th: Jasmine Meneces, 23.40.21.

25th: Maddie Sherman, 24:49.11.

28th: MJ Lucero, 26:08.14.

31st: Makayla Hayes, 21:57.51.

32nd: Breanne Carr, 27:58.56.

41st: Hannah Gomez, 29:56.86.

45th: Vanessa Cruz, 33:56.85.

Ninth and 10th grade

Fourth: Maelynn Smith, 21:17.44.

Sixth: Autumn Carr, 21:28.69.

25th: Claire Howe, 25:00.38.

27th: Natalea Brown, 25:15.14.

37th: Callie Petersen, 27:39.85.

38th: Amanda Scruggs, 27:39.99.

43rd: Ella Jahns, 31:02.94.

44th: Adrianna Buford, 31:27.92.

46th: Kenna Petersen, 32:02.73.

49th: Anna Gallup, 37:17.52.

The Badgers will be back on the course at Kletzch Thursday, Sept. 14 in the Whitefish Bay R. Vanden Avond Invitational.

Big Foot/Williams Bay cross country team competes in Landish Invitational

The Big Foot/Williams Bay cross country team took the course in East Troy at the Landish Invitational Thursday, Sept. 7.

Fifteen teams competed at the invite.

BF/WB results

Girls varsity

35th: Mya Duesterbeck, 24:48.30.

37th: Stella Auguston, 25:05.40.

50th: Aubrie Hanna, 27:18.20.

Boys varsity

20th: Bradley Galvin, 19:49.20.

21st: Clayton Flies, 19:52.10.

23rd: Elijah Henningfeld, 19:55.10.

33rd: Noah Langelund, 20:32.80.

34th: Trevor Kooyenga, 20:34.60.

38th: Finn Pecht, 20:50.00.

40th: Jose Pilo, 20:53.00.

Junior varsity

First: Keegan Chadwick, 20:36.60.

10th: Rex Auguston, 22:19.00.

18th: Jack Kammermeier, 22:46.50.

20th: Austin Kooyenga, 22:50.40.

33rd: Reid Henningfeld, 24:03.70.

38th: Forest Burbank, 24:10.30.

39th: Logan McHugh. 24:14.40.

42nd: Charlie Pecht, 24:48.20.

49th: Wyatt Summers, 27:19.60.

"Our focus this season is on pack running, encouraging teammates from start to finish," BF/WB Cross Country head coach James Newman said. "In the varsity race, our time gap between 1-5 is fantastic. The more we can focus on running as one” the better results we will be as a team."

The Chiefdogs will travel to Clinton High School for their next meet Tuesday, Sept. 12.