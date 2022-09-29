Big Foot/Williams Bay Cross County finishes 3rd at Jefferson Invite

The Big Foot/Williams Bay Cross Country team, who came off a solid fifth place finish at the Duck Pond Invite on Sept. 22, rebounded with an even better outing on Tuesday, Sept. 27, finishing in third place out of 14 teams at the Jefferson Invite with a combined score of 133 points.
“Big Foot had a great day on a very hilly course,” Big Foot/Williams Bay head cross country coach James Newman said. “We put together a few missing pieces of the puzzle and came out strong.”
Leading the way for the Chiefdogs' was senior Keaden Weberpal with a time of 19:07, which put him in 14th place overall. Junior Clayton Flies was not far behind with a time of 19.21 and junior Bradley Galvin followed with a 19.48.
Big Foot/Williams Bay individual results
4. Sophomore Noah Langelund, 20.25.
5. Freshman Keegan Chadwick, 21.28.
6. Freshman Finn Pecht, 21.50.
Big Foot/William’s Bay junior varsity team took home first place at the invitational, which Newman knows will only pay dividends now and in the future.
“I am so proud of these kids. Day in and day out they work really hard at being better,” he said. Today, they showed me a lot. I’m a very proud coach.”
Big Foot/Williams Bay freshman Carla Casteneda had a time of 24.04, leading the girls. Junior Stella Augustson finished at 24.58 and junior Aubrie Hanna with a 29.44.
Big Foot/Williams Bay will be back on the course Thursday, Oct. 6, at Fox River Park in Burlington. The Lake Geneva Badgers, along with 11 other schools, will be there to compete.
James Newman
Big Foot/Williams Bay head cross country coach James Newman speaks to his team prior to the start of the race at the Duck Pond Invitational Thursday, Sept. 22.
Jack Kammereier and Finn Pecht
Big Foot/Williams Bay runners Jack Kammermeier (#3389) and Finn Pecht (#3397) run side by side during the race at the Duck Pond Invite Thursday, Sept. 22.
Bradley Galvin
Travis Devlin
Badger varsity cross-country team photo
Six members of the Lake Geneva Badger boys varsity cross-country team, from left to right, senior Bennett Doebler, senior Kal Kramp, Tim Geils, Crete Slattery, Daniel Martinez and Jackson Albanese.
Submitted photo/Mel Slattery
Gage Nicholson
Badger senior Gage Nicholson finished with the sixth best time of 18:35.58 and the third best on his team at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays held Thursday, Sept. 8.
Crete Slattery
Badger senior Crete Slattery runs down the stretch approaching the finish line at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays Thursday, Sept. 8.
Broklyn Flies
Badger sophomore Brooklyn Flies races to the finish alongside Akira Hancock of Waterford in the 9th and 10th grade portion of the Southern Lakes Conference Relays Thursday, Sept. 9.
Lauren Milligan
Badger senior Lauren Milligan takes the turn through the woods in the Southern Lakes Conference Relays on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Ella Coltman
Badger junior Ella Coltman finished 13th at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays with a time of 23:20.78 on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Alex Cornue
Badger junior Alex Cornue outruns Wilmot Union's Josh Melka as they approach the finish line at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Submitted photo/Mel Slattery
Delaney Deering
Badger sophomore Delaney Deering approaches the finish line at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays on Thursday, Sept. 8. She finished with the 10th best time of 22:45.08 and the third best time on her team.
Daniela Rios
Badger sophomore Daniela Rios sprints by Burlington's Joy Heeter at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Badger 9th and 10th grade cross-country
Jonny Klug
Badger sophomore Jonny Klug crosses the finish line at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays Thursday, Sept. 8.
Badger's Aidan Uppling and Malachi Roberts
Badger juniors Aidan Uppling (159) and Malachi Roberts race to the finish line at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Delaney Nottestad
Badger sophomore Delaney Nottestad finishes the race at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Kyleigh Freeman
Badger senior Kyleigh Freeman runs through the woods in the Southern Lakes Conference Relays Thursday, Sept. 8.
Noah Newlin
Badger sophomore Noah Newlin crosses the finish line at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays Thursday, Sept. 8.
Ella Jahns
Badger freshman Ella Jahns crosses the finish line with a time of 29:32 at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Maxim Jinga
Badger junior Maxim Jinga runs towards the finish line at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays Thursday, Sept. 8.
Daniel Martinez
Badger senior Daniel Martinez runs in the Southern Lakes Conference Relays and finishes with the second best time of 18:21.14 on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Submitted photo/Mel Slattery
Thomas Hiffman
Badger freshman Thomas Hiffman crosses the finish line at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays Thursday, Sept. 8.
Daniel Martinez
Badger senior Daniel Martinez finished second at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays with a time of 18:21.14 Thursday, Sept. 9.
Badger girls 9th and 10th grade cross-country runners
Gage Nicholson
Badger senior Gage Nicholson crosses the finish line in the Southern Lakes Conference Relays Thursday, Sept. 8.
Submitted photo/Mel Slattery
