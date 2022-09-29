Big Foot/Williams Bay Cross County finishes 3rd at Jefferson Invite

The Big Foot/Williams Bay Cross Country team, who came off a solid fifth place finish at the Duck Pond Invite on Sept. 22, rebounded with an even better outing on Tuesday, Sept. 27, finishing in third place out of 14 teams at the Jefferson Invite with a combined score of 133 points.

“Big Foot had a great day on a very hilly course,” Big Foot/Williams Bay head cross country coach James Newman said. “We put together a few missing pieces of the puzzle and came out strong.”

Leading the way for the Chiefdogs' was senior Keaden Weberpal with a time of 19:07, which put him in 14th place overall. Junior Clayton Flies was not far behind with a time of 19.21 and junior Bradley Galvin followed with a 19.48.

Big Foot/Williams Bay individual results

1. Weberpal, 19:07.

2. Flies, 19.21.

3. Galvin, 19.48.

4. Sophomore Noah Langelund, 20.25.

5. Freshman Keegan Chadwick, 21.28.

6. Freshman Finn Pecht, 21.50.

Big Foot/William’s Bay junior varsity team took home first place at the invitational, which Newman knows will only pay dividends now and in the future.

“I am so proud of these kids. Day in and day out they work really hard at being better,” he said. Today, they showed me a lot. I’m a very proud coach.”

Big Foot/Williams Bay freshman Carla Casteneda had a time of 24.04, leading the girls. Junior Stella Augustson finished at 24.58 and junior Aubrie Hanna with a 29.44.

Big Foot/Williams Bay will be back on the course Thursday, Oct. 6, at Fox River Park in Burlington. The Lake Geneva Badgers, along with 11 other schools, will be there to compete.