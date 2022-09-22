Big Foot/Williams Bay Cross Country team places 5th at the Duck Pond Invite

The Big Foot/Williams Bay Cross Country team hosted their only home meet of the season at the Duck Pond in Fontana Thursday, Sept. 22, finishing in fifth place with 136 points out of the nine teams that competed.

“We ran hard, it was a good race,” Big Foot/Williams Bay Cross Country coach James Newman said. “I mean, we can always do better, but I think as a whole we did well.”

Newman said the team has been hampered by some injuries throughout out the season, leaving them shorthanded for quite a few races. While he expects the injuries to heal soon and get the team back to 100%, he is very proud of what he has seen from the kids and the team as a whole.

“We are a very young team with only having one senior (Clayton Holt),” he said. “We have a lot of kids learning the sport for the first time, but they are all doing a terrific job. Every year we keep growing in numbers, so next year we’ll be even more exciting.”

BF/WB boys individual results:

1. Junior Clayton Flies: 19:03.

2. Junior Bradley Galvin: 19:20.

3. Sophomore Noah Langelund: 19:57.

4. Sophomore Jose Pilo: 20:05.

5. Freshman Keegan Chadwick: 21:14.

6. Junior Jack Kammermeier: 21:25.

Boys team scores:

1. Rockford Christian: 20 points.

2. Home School Eagles: 52 points.

3. Shoreland Lutheran: 87 points.

4. Beloit Turner: 121 points.

5. Big Foot/Williams Bay: 136 points.

6. Broadhead/Juda” 156 points.

7. Parkview: 175 points.

8. Holy Family: 184 points.

9. Delavan-Darien: 200 points.

BF/WB girls individual results:

1. Freshman Carla Casteneda: 24.13.

2. Junior Stella Auguston: 24:39.

3. Junior Aubrie Hanna: 29:24.

Girls team scores:

1. Shoreland Lutheran: 39 points.

2. Rockford Christian: 62 points.

3. Home School Eagles: 65 points.

4. Broadhead/Juda: 102 points.

5. Holy Family: 118 points.

6. Parkview: 135 points.

The BF/WB runners will be back out on a course for the Jefferson Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Jefferson Golf Course beginning at 4:15 p.m.