Last year was a pretty successful season for the Big Foot/Williams Bay co-op cross country team, according to, now fourth year head coach, James Newman, who saw a lot of improvement from the runners from start to finish.

“Over the last couple of years we’ve been growing and learning as a young team,” Newman said. “Last year, I think a lot of these kids learned what it means to not only run, but how to race a 5k. They have steadily improved by putting in the hard work. I know they are excited to show everyone how they’ve improved this season.”

This 2023 team is expected to bring back 14 of their 16 runners from last year, with only having graduated seniors Clayton Holt and Kaeden Weberpal.

“Two of our team leaders are returning this season in Clayton Flies and Bradley Galvin,” Newman said. “I’m most excited to see how their senior leadership plays out as the season progresses. When things get tough we need focused teammates like them to help steady the ship. On the girls side, the addition of Carla Castaneda (sophomore) was fun to watch, her aggressive nature of running helped push the other girls to do their best. She will definitely be one to watch this season.”

Newman said when he took over as head coach four years ago, the team had eight runners. It’s now 2023 and he expects to have upwards of 30 runners between varsity and JV this season.

“As a cross country coach, these numbers are exciting,” he said. “We are steadily growing interest in a sport that a few years ago was almost nonexistent. My focus coming in was to pair up with and help support our middle school programs as a way of promoting interest in the sport at an earlier age. Middle school coaches Carley Blackman and Jodi Klamm have done a fantastic job in helping promote this sport throughout the community. I remember when I first moved here, I would go out for a run and maybe pass a handful of runners along the way. Today, we have to find ways of sharing the running space! I see youth running groups popping up all over the place. I hear coaches reaching out to other coaches for training tips, it’s an exciting time to be a runner.”

Newman believes the leadership of this year’s team will be some of the best he has had as a coach.

“The biggest strength of this year’s team will be our leadership,” he said. “We have 9 seniors this year. I’m looking to those seniors to help guide our younger runners to success.”

While cross country may seem like an individual sport with athletes oftentimes setting their own personal goals, Newman wants the kids this year to be more about the team.

“I think the biggest area of improvement we can make as a team is to focus on running more as a team,” Newman said. “Pack running helps push each other further and faster. The more we can run as one, the better our team results will be. Individual accolades are great but we are a team first. I’d rather see the team succeed as one vs individual glory. The best goal I can give is that as a team, we succeed to the best of our abilities”

BFWB will open the regular season Aug. 24 for an invitational at the Milwaukee River Classic in Glendale.

