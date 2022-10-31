Badger cross country competes at state meet

The Lake Geneva Badgers boys cross country team and two runners from the girls cross country team competed at the state meet Saturday, Oct. 29, in Wisconsin Rapids with the boys finishing in 18th as a team and the girls placing individually. Sophomores Molly Deering took 64th overall with a time of 20:25 and Flies had a time of 21:03, finishing 104th out of 186 runners.

This was the second consecutive year the boys have made the state championships as a team.

“I could not be more thrilled with how we did,” Badger boys cross country head coach Jake Kiefer said. “Going into it, we were pre-ranked to finish nineteenth, and just to be able to beat that I could not more happy for the guys.”

Senior Jackson Albanese led his team and placed 51st individually with a time of 16:52. Senior Daniel Martinez was just one minute behind him at 17:52 and finishing 133rd.

“I could not be more proud of the team as a whole,” Kiefer said. “It goes to show all the hard work that they put in during the season and in the offseason. Everything they have accomplished this year comes down to the hard work they did in the summer, their track season (2022), the winter 2021-2022), and it’s just unbelievable to see that. Every single person on our team this year was enjoyable to be around each day. It made the journey incredibly fun and I wouldn’t trade this team for the world.”

While Kiefer had been on the cross country staff in previous seasons as an assistant, this was his first year as head coach. He said day one of practice he and the team talked about what they wanted their goals to be. A fourth consecutive Southern Lakes Conference Championship, several personal records, and another trip to the state meet, it’s safe to say those goals were met.

“We called it the ‘4-by-8’ because we went four straight years with varsity and JV together winning the conference,” he said. “We said we needed to win conference, qualify for state, and then when we get up there let’s savor the moment and see what we can do. Overall, we checked off every box.”

Kiefer said he feels blessed to be in this position, and it’s all thanks to former head coach Mike Butscher.

“Normally when we a new coach takes over, no matter what the sport is, sometimes you’re walking into a mess that you have to try and fix or completely change the culture, but that was the complete opposite of what I was lucky enough to step into,” he said. “Everything that we accomplished this year I feel like is part of the legacy that Mike Butscher left. I’m happy with the situation that I was able to step into and roll with.”

Badger boys results

51. Albanese, 16:52.

133. Martinez, 17:52.

148. Junior Gage Nicholson, 18:01.

155. Senior Tim Geils, 18:13.

159. Junior Alex Cornue, 18:18.

170. Junior Javi Reyes, 18:45.

187. Junior Isaac Vandenberg, 19:20.