The Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Rebel Invite held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Saturday, Sept. 2.

The girls placed fifth out of 11 teams and the boys took home a ninth place finish out of 17 other schools.

Badger Cross Country results

Badger girls

4000 Meter Run

15th: Jasmine Meneces, 18:42.

25th: Lilly Villarreal, 19:22.

40th: Maire Lucero, 20:51.

46th: Claire Howe, 21:01.

70th: Breanne Carr, 22:20.

72nd: Callie Petersen, 22:22.

73rd: Makayla Hayes, 22:31.

94th: Ella Jahns, 24:42.

102nd: Hannah Gomez, 25:18.

105th: Kenna Petersen, 25:57.

112th: Vanessa Cruz, 27:39.

113th: Adrianna Buford, 27:46.

5000 Meter Run

18th: Maelynn Smith, 22:39.

24th: Brooklyn Flies, 22:55.

25th: Autumn Carr, 22:57.

26th: Kennedy Monge, 22:57.

32nd: Natalie Pooras, 23:14.

41st: Delaney Deering, 23:43.

53rd: Maddie Sherman, 25:22.

Badger Boys

4000 Meter Run

12th: Anderson Greenberg, 15:12.

13th: Will Larkin, 15:12.

31st: Sam Reed, 16:40.

43rd: Daniel Gaylord, 17:20.

48th: Mason Scheel, 17:48.

82nd: Caiden West, 20:53.

5000 Meter Run

41st: Alex Cornue, 18:26.

44th: Javi Reyes, 18:36.

66th: Gage Nicholson, 19:30.

72nd: Kaiden Staggs, 19:41.

76th: Isaac VanDeBerg, 19:49.

83rd: Eli VanDeBerg, 20:19.

84th: Maxim Jinga, 20:20.

92nd: Caden Ryan. 20:33.

Malachi Roberts, 2057.

Edward Stricker, 21:20.

Josh Vavroch, 21:25.

Christian Rodriguez, 22:14.

95th: Brody Covert, 22:33.

97th: Myles Derickson, 22:35.

104th: Thomas Hiffman, 22:49.

125th: Chase Lancour, 23:56.

127th: Brody Busch, 23:57.

148th: Christian Tills, 24:30.

160th: Jed Solverson, 25:45.

161st: Camden Dey, 25:52.

164th: Noah Newlin, 26:10.

169th: Maxx Roberts, 26:29.

178th: Kason Klabunde, 27:21.

180th: Travis Bates, 27:49.

181st: Todd Portsner, 28:34.

“Overall, I was very happy with how the boys did,” Badger head boys cross country coach Jake Kiefer said. “Traditionally, UW-Parkside always runs slow in the early stages of the season. It’s a hilly course and it was pretty toasty during our race time. This part of the season our focus is all about training and learning from our races. I felt the boys did a much better job of controlling their pacing and sticking to our race plan. As the season continues, we really want to hone that in and yesterday was definitely a step in the right direction.”

The Badgers will travel to Burlington for the Southern Lakes Conference Relays Thursday, Sept. 7.

Big Foot/Williams Bay Cross CountryThursday, Aug. 31

The Big Foot/Williams Bay Cross Country team began its 2023 season at the Cam-Rock Invite Thursday, Aug. 31, placing sixth out of 17 teams that competed.

BFWB results

Varsity

30th: Elijah Henninfeld, 18:54.

31st: Clayton Flies, 18:57.

32nd: Bradley Galvin, 19:05.

Noah Langelund, 19:56.

Finn Pect, 20:09.

Keegan Chadwick, 20:34.

Jack Kammermeier, 21:16.

“The focus was to “pack” run this race the best we could,” BFWB Cross Country coach James Newman said. “Having our top three runners finish 11 seconds apart was fantastic. Our success will be in getting runners four and five bunched closer together. I’m proud of how all the runners represented BFWB Cross Country.”

BFWB will travel to the Timberlee Christian Center for an Invitational at East Troy Thursday, Sept. 7.

Thirty photos from the 2023 Lake Geneva Badger Cross Country Invitational Badger boys varsity cross country team Badger girls varsity cross country team Caden Ryan Ella Coltman Isaac VanDeBerg Maelynn Smith Kaiden Staggs Natalea Brown Anderson Greenberg Autumn Carr Edward Stricker Makayla Hayes Daniel Gaylord Callie Petersen Christian Tills Claire Howe Eli VanDeBerg Amanda Scruggs Josh Vavroch Hannah Gomez Malachi Roberts Kenna Petersen Mason Scheel Maddie Sherman Maxx Roberts Adrianna Buford Noah Newlin MJ Lucero Rocco Marcadante Sam Reed