Badger boys cross country team qualifies for the state championships, Deering, Flies make it for the girls

The Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls cross country teams competed at the WIAA Division 1 Sectionals at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Saturday, Oct. 23, with the boys team qualifying for state and sophomores Molly Deering and Brooklyn Flies also advancing to the state championships.

The boys qualified as a complete team by placing second at sectionals.

Senior Jackson Albanese led the Badger boys with a time of 17:05 and placed third overall at sectionals. Sophomore Molly Deering dominated the whole competition, placing first overall out of 62 other girls with a time of 20:19. But Molly wasn’t the only top 10 finisher for the girls for Badger as sophomore Brooklyn Flies had a time of 21:13, placing her in seventh overall and securing a spot at state.

The Cross Country State Championships will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Badger results

Boys

Third. Senior Jackson Albanese, 17:05.

13th. Junior Alex Cornue, 18:16.

15th. Senior Daniel Martinez, 18:26.

17th. Junior Gage Nicholson, 18:34.

20th. Senior Tim Geils, 18:42.

24th. Junior Javi Reyes. 19:02.

34th. 19:32: Isaac Vandenberg, 19:32.

Girls

First. Sophomore Molly Deering, 20:19.

Seventh. Sophomore Brooklyn Flies, 21:13.

15th. Sophomore Kennedy Monge, 22:08.

22nd. Junior Ella Coltman, 22:31.

25th. Freshman Autumn Carr, 22:36.

43rd. Sophomore Delaney Deering, 23:31.

45th. Junior Kiki Nolan, 23:30.

