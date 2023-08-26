The Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls cross country teams opened their seasons on their home course Friday morning, Aug. 25, with the boys team placing second overall and the girls taking fourth in the 2023 Badger Cross Country Invitational.

The boys finished with a collective time of 1:37:12.7 and the girls had a total time of 1:54:54.5.

The invitational was originally scheduled Aug. 24, but due to the excessive heat here in Southeast Wisconsin and really all over the country on Wednesday and Thursday pushed the opening season invite back one day.

Boys

While Badger head boys cross country coach Jake Kiefer was glad it got moved back a day, he was eager to see his team compete and couldn’t be happier with the second place result, especially in the season opener.

“I could not be happier for the boys,” Kiefer said. “I told them we don’t need to put too much stake in the first meet, but at the same time when you’re running on your home course and with the familiarity with it, we were basically able to plan out every stride that went into the race.” Badger boys individual results

Eleventh grade

Eighth: Kaiden Staggs, 19:25.7.

11th: Caden Ryan, 20:38.2.

12th: Edward Stricker, 21:22.3.

25th: Noah Newlin, 27:10.0.

27th: Kason Klabunde, 27:28.0.

29th: Rocco Marcadante, 28:57.7.

Twelfth grade

Fourth: Alex Cornue, 18:29.4.

Sixth: Javi Reyes, 18:53.5.

Seventh: Gage Nicholson, 18:54.4.

Eighth: Isaac VanDeBerg, 19:29.4.

12th: Maxim Jinga, 19:56.3.

16th: Josh Vavroch, 21:28.5

18th: Malachi Roberts, 21:52.9.

19th: Christian Tills, 24:12.4.

20th: Maxx Roberts, 24:41.5.

21st: Travis Bates, 27:17.8.

Boys team results

1. Brookfield East - 1:27:32.3

2. Badger - 1:35:12.7.

3. Janesville Craig - 1:35:49.7.

4. Union Grove - 1:40:42.4.

5. Whitnall - 1:41:18.3.

“Knowing the course, I’m so happy with how the boys executed our plan and what we were trying to accomplish here,” Kiefer said. “This is a great starting point for the season and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Girls

Badger head girls cross country coach Stephani Reynolds acknowledged that she has a bit of a smaller team this season and it will continue to be a work in progress all season. But even with Molly Deering, one of her top returning runners from the past two seasons currently sidelined with an injury, she was happy to see many of the girls step up and finish strong.

“We did ok,” Reynolds sad. “We have a smaller team this year and I think we’re just learning how to race again and learning how to run again. Not having Molly (Deering) running changes the whole dynamic, but we’re working through it. A lot of the girls really rose to the occasion. We have an outstanding freshman in Maelynn Smith (fifth place, 22:56.7), I’m super excited about her, and she did awesome. Nat Pooras, a senior who we didn’t expect to come out, did awesome as well.”

Badger girls individual results

Eleventh grade

Second: Brooklyn Flies, 21:32.0.

Sixth: Kennedy Monge, 23:00.5.

Twelfth grade

Sixth: Ella Coltman, 24:00.0.

Seventh: Natalie Pooras, 24:14.9.

11th: Maddie Sherman, 25:54.2.

14th: MJ Lucero, 28:35.4.

16th: Makayla Hayes, 31:05.6,

17th: Hannah Gomez, 34:08.4.

Girls team results

1. Brookfield East, 1:46:07.5

2. Union Grove, 1:51:27.7.

3. Janesville Craig, 1:53:07.1.

4. Badger, 1:54:54.5.

5. Whitenall, 2:08:36.1.

“We have some new runners and it’s about working through and becoming a team,” Reynolds said. “This was our first race and we can only get better from here. We have a lot of work to do and a lot of improvements to make before conference (Southern Lakes) relays in a couple weeks.”

The Badgers next invitational will be held Saturday, Sept. 2 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

