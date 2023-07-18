The Lake Geneva Badger boys cross country team heads into the new 2023 season with high hopes and big goals. Coming off their fourth consecutive Southern Lakes Conference Championship and a state championship appearance as a team, second year head coach Jake Kiefer doesn’t see why they can’t do it again.

“Last year was an A+ season for us,” Kiefer said. “All of our goals were achieved as a team by winning conference again not only at the varsity level, but the junior varsity level, and qualifying for state. You can’t do better than that.”

Kiefer took over the head coach position from Mike Butscher following the 2021 season.

“My goal going into last year was looking at what Coach Butscher had done and trying not to screw up the great thing that he left me with,” Kiefer said. “It was a little bit like walking on egg shells and trying new things out; some of the things worked, some of them didn’t, but that’s what you have to do and you have to learn from that. I’m really excited for this upcoming season because I feel like each year moving forward it’ll start to feel more and more like my team where last year kind of felt like more of a continuation of what Butscher had set up. For me, it’s just about getting better myself as a person and a coach each time we go out there.”

The Badgers will have to replace, for all and intents and purposes, a couple of cross country legends in Jackson Albanese, now at Kent State University, and Daniel Martinez, but Kiefer is very confident in the team he has.

“We’re going to be looking for guys to step up,” Kiefer said. “At this point in the summer, all of us are so enthusiastic about who that could be because our guys have been putting the work in. The way it shuffles out at the end is unpredictable at this point, but what’s great about it is we have six, seven, eight guys that have been doing the work.”

Kiefer named seniors Javi Reyes, Alex Cornue and Gage Nicholson team captains prior to the season.

“What I love about this sport is it rewards those who put the work in and Javi, Alex and Gage have been doing it,” Kiefer said. “Javi, Alex and Gage are four year kids in this program, they’re completely bought in to the program, and they lead by example. They’re going to be vocal leaders for us, they’re guys that will make every newcomer and incoming freshmen feel welcome to the team, and those attributes are unmeasurable because they’re that important. It’s not something like you can say a time in a race, but what it does do is contribute to the team just as much if not more for overall team success.”

Cornue and Reyes started running in third grade, while Nicholson didn’t start running until he was in eighth grade.

“For me, it has always been about self-improvement,” Reyes said. “The reason I like this sport is I like meeting people and I like seeing the progress that I can make and reaching the point of where I want to be.”

Reyes’ said his goal this year is to break his current personal record of 18:21 in a 5K.

“I want to bring that down into the low 17’s, but also make sure that I just have a good season,” Reyes said.

Cornue has his heart set on breaking his personal record the first race of the season.

“I’ll be going for a personal record that first race,” Cornue said. “I have been doing more running in the offseason than I have ever before. But as far as the team goes, I think qualifying for state is always on our radar, and I think we have a good shot at it this year. Winning sectionals is going to be a challenge, but we have had a lot more guys this year put in work in the offseason than they have previously, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens.”

Nicholson said Alex got him into running, and he has loved it ever since.

“For a personal record, I’d love to break 17 minutes,” Nicholson said. “As a team, I want us (varsity) and JV to win conference again, and going back to state again would be awesome. I want us to be close as a team and just enjoy the season.”

Another senior returner for the Badgers that competed at sectionals last season is Isaac VanDeBerg, who Kiefer is very excited to have back.

“Isaac has been having a great offseason as well,” Kiefer said. “He had a great track season where he switched over from doing hurdles to more of a distance based for track, and I know that’s going to benefit him tremendously this fall. He also swam during the winter sports season, which is a great way to get off your feet a little bit and keep developing those muscles.”

Kiefer believes the number one strength of the group will be the overall camaraderie of the team this year.

“We have great team harmony,” Kiefer said. “At the end of the season, we always conclude with an award banquet where the seniors always give a speech. The number one thing that you constantly hear from them in those speeches is the brotherhood of these teams, and that’s something we try to promote. It’s like showing everybody on the team whether it’s a newcomer, an incoming freshman, or the fastest runner to the slowest runner, everyone is welcome, everyone is going to be treated well, and everyone is going to be friendly. Everyone contributes to the team in their own way. You could be the slowest runner, but you might be the friendliest runner, the most positive person, and the hardest worker who’s doing every rep how it should be. That person contributes to the team in a way that helps set the tone and helps motivate others.”

But for Kiefer, while any coach wants to win, his goals for the student-athletes far outrun any personal record or team win they might have during the season.

“Something that we have always tried to promote through this program is helping them establish skills that they can use later on in life,” Kiefer said. “For me, being a good teammate and having good work ethic are things that carry over into any field.”

While recognizing all the continued success of the Badger boys cross country program, and the cross country program as a whole, they know the 2023 season is still a new year, but they’re certainly up for the challenge.

“We want to maintain our dominance in conference, we want to win our fifth straight not only for varsity, but for JV as well,” Kiefer said. “Secondly, we want to try and help every runner on the team reach their own individual goals, help them reach their personal record, and truly try and maximize their talent through the combination of having good, smart training and being balanced out with having a fun time throughout the season. It’s a clean slate. Even though we can look at the past, and as a history teacher I like to, we have won four straight conference titles, but it’s a new season, and we haven’t achieved anything yet. We’re up for the challenge and I have complete faith in every runner on the team. I’m excited.”

Badger will host a cross country invitational to open the season Aug. 24.

