The Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls cross country teams’ and the Big Foot/Williams Bay team were both in action once again this week after each team had an impressive outing just one week prior.

Badger

The Badgers traveled to Whitefish Bay for the 15-team outing in the 2023 Whitefish Bay R. Vanden Avond Invitational Thursday, Sept. 14.

Boys

The Badger boys had an outstanding day on the course with 26 out of the 28 athletes setting new personal records and placing fifth overall as a team.

“I absolutely love how the entire team is continuing to improve and truly starting to believe in themselves,” Badger head boys cross country coach Jake Kiefer said. “It is inspirational to see their motivation and goes to show the character of each individual. All credit goes to our veteran leadership and the team harmony that has been developed as the season has progressed.”

Varsity

17th: Alex Cornue, 17:34.7.

18th: Javi Reyes, 17:37.7.

19th: Gage Nicholson, 17:39.2.

“Our three headed monster of Alex Cornue (17:34), Javi Reyes (17:37) and Gage Nicholson (17:39) led the way as a pack, running in a flying V formation that would make Gordon Bombay and the Mighty Ducks proud,” Kiefer said.

29th: Will Larkin, 17:59.5.

30th: Kaiden Staggs, 18:00.3.

31st: Anderson Greenberg, 18:02.1.

35th: Caden Ryan, 18:08.5.

Junior Varsity

Sixth: Eli VanDeBerg, 18:32.00.

18th: Sam Reed, 19:22.60.

20th: Malachi Roberts, 19:32.10.

25th: Josh Vavroch, 19:35.50.

35th: Christian Rodriguez, 19:59.20.

36th: Edward Stricker, 20:01.00.

37th: Brody Skates, 20:03.30.

43rd: Thomas Hiffman, 20:13.60.

61st: Mason Scheel, 21:04.60.

62nd: Maxx Roberts, 21:04.60.

66th: Jed Solverson, 21:29.30.

75th: Brody Busch, 21:52.20.

85th: Christian Tills, 22:21.00.

96th: Cole Derington, 23:01.80.

97th: Camden Dey, 23:23:10.10.

102nd: Travis Bates, 23:22.70.

110th: Caiden West, 23:43.10.

120th: Noah Newlin, 24:56.40.

128th: Mikhael Meiers, 25:49.40.

131st: Rocco Marcadente, 26:46.70.

“Going up against some stellar competition and being able to hold our own will be a big boost for our team moving forward and our confidence continues to blossom,” Kiefer said. “Even at our Saturday morning practice we had 22 total Badger runners complete our “Cen-Den 10” practice. That involves a 10 mile run along the shore path of Geneva Lake, starting at Central-Denison Elementary school. A run of double digits is a major benchmark for any runner and just goes to show that the team continues our pursuit of Badger Kaizen (continuous improvement).”

Badger girls results

Varsity

11th: Brooklyn Flies, 20:19.70.

14th: Maelyn Smith, 20:32.30.

25th: Kennedy Monge, 21:50.20.

30th: Natalie Pooras, 21:57.70.

33rd: Jasmine Meneces, 22:22.30.

40th: Ella Coltman, 23:27.40.

The Badgers will take part in the Midwest Invitational in Janesville for their next meet Saturday, Sept. 23.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Big Foot/Williams Bay head boys cross country coach James Newman called it a “great day for Big Foot cross country” following their showing at the Clinton Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 12, with the varsity boys placing second overall the junior varsity squad taking the top spot.

Big Foot seniors Bradley Galvin finished fifth and Clayton Flies placed sixth in the Men’s 5000 Meter race with a time of 19:30.71 and 19:38.99, respectively. The JV team had five runners in the top 10.

“Senior Bradley Galvin is coming on strong when we need him the most,” Big Foot head cross country coach James Newman said. “The hard work and countless number of miles he’s put in over the summer preparing for this season is starting to pay off as he’s establishing himself as our number one runner the last couple weeks.”

Big Foot/Williams Bay results

Boys

Varsity

Fifth: Galvin, 19:30.71.

Sixth: Flies, 19:38.99.

11th: Sophomore Elijah Henningfeld, 20:15.46.

12th: Junior Jose Pilo, 20:27.87.

16th: Freshman Trevor Kooyenga, 20:44.33.

18th: Junior Noah Langelund, 21:22.56.

32nd: Sophomore Finn Pecht, 24:48.63.

Junior Varsity

First: Sophomore Reid Henningfeld, 22:06.71.

Third: Senior Jack Kammermeier, 23:02.15.

Fourth: Sophomore Austin Kooyenga, 23:24.01.

Fifth: Sophomore Rex Auguston, 23:41.08.

Sixth: Freshman Forest Burbank, 23:51.37.

12th: Junior Logan McHugh, 24:54.02.

13th: Sophomore Keegan Chadwick, 25:07.45.

16th: Senior Charlie Pecht, 25:44.95.

19th: Senior Wyatt Summers, 29:48.07.

Girls

Junior Varsity

First: Senior Mya Duesterbeck, 25:29.33.

Second: Senior Stella Auguston, 25:39.09.

Fifth: Senior Aubrie Hanna, 26:32.55.

Saturday, Sept. 16 (Wildcat Invitational, Belleville High School)

Girls

Varsity

27th: Stella Auguston, 24:01.30.

29th: Duesterbeck, 24:33.90.

36th: Hanna, 25:16.90.

58th: Kaydence Warrenburg, 44:04.20.

Boys

Varsity

11th: Galvin, 18:24.70.

16th: Flies, 19:06.10.

21st: Elijah Henningfeld, 19:11.50.

26th: Jose Pilo, 19:36.10.

27th: Trevor Kooyenga, 19:38.10.

29th: Langelund, 19:43.90.

57th: Reid Henningfeld, 22:25.30.

JV

Eighth: Finn Pecht, 20:19.80.

Ninth: Chadwick, 20:21.10.

14th: Austin Kooyenga, 20:56.70.

22nd: Kammermeier, 21:20.40.

23rd: Rex Auguston, 21:30.90.

34th: Burbank, 22:39.20.

44th: Charlie Pecht, 24:08.60.

58th: Summers, 27:40.10.

The BF/WB cross country team will finally have a race on their home course for the first time all season at the Duck Pond Thursday, Sept. 21.

Thirty photos from the 2023 Lake Geneva Badger Cross Country Invitational Badger boys varsity cross country team Badger girls varsity cross country team Caden Ryan Ella Coltman Isaac VanDeBerg Maelynn Smith Kaiden Staggs Natalea Brown Anderson Greenberg Autumn Carr Edward Stricker Makayla Hayes Daniel Gaylord Callie Petersen Christian Tills Claire Howe Eli VanDeBerg Amanda Scruggs Josh Vavroch Hannah Gomez Malachi Roberts Kenna Petersen Mason Scheel Maddie Sherman Maxx Roberts Adrianna Buford Noah Newlin MJ Lucero Rocco Marcadante Sam Reed