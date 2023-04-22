The Lake Geneva Lady Badgers soccer team opened the scoring floodgates early and often in their nonconference matchup against Greenfield Friday night, April 21, in large part due to the incredible four-goal performance by freshman Allie Billingsley, en route to their 8-0 shutout victory. The game ended in the 62nd minute due the mercy rule.

Badger moves to 4-5 overall on the season.

“I thought we did a much better job of moving the ball, finding our teammates feet and connecting on passes” Badger head girls soccer coach Ross Fowler said. “Our goal coming into the game was having more possessions where we’re having five, six and seven passes together, and we were able to do that.”

Badger junior Gigi Wilson, who scored the only goal for her team in their narrow 1-0 win over Waukesha South the night before on Thursday, April 20, opened the scoring for the Badgers against Greenfield just eight minutes into the game to give them a 1-0 lead.

Wilson’s goal was a sign of things to come for the Badgers. Eight minutes later, Billingsley, who had the game of her life so far in her nine games as a high school varsity soccer player, scored her first of four goals in the game in the 16th minute off an assist from fellow freshman Ella Jooss.

In the 18th minute, senior Mia Hoover found the back of the net for a goal off an assist from Billingsley to make it 3-0. Ten minutes later in the 28th minute, Billingsley scored again, this time off an assist from freshman midfielder/defender Samantha Marks.

The fifth and final goal of the first half for the Badgers came in the 35th minute on a shot by Wilson for her second goal from just outside the penalty area to give the Badgers a commanding 5-0 advantage at the half.

A high school soccer game usually lasts 80 minutes, but on the cold and windy night, the Badgers were able to take care of business and end the game in much shorter time to make everyone cheering on the Badger faithful happy.

Badger defender Zaine Walker, a junior, scored in the 47th minute off an assist from Hoover. Billingsley capped off her sensational night on the pitch with her third goal in the 52nd minute and fourth goal and final goal of the match, eighth of the game, in the 62nd minute.

Badger outshot Greenfield 17-2, with 12 of those shots coming on goal. Badger senior goaltender Kyleigh Freeman didn’t have a whole lot to do between the pipes for the Badgers, but she did save the only shot on net taken by Greenfield.

The Badgers will be back at home for a Southern Lakes Conference matchup against Waterford Tuesday, April 25.

7 photos from the Badger girls soccer game against Greenfield Ella Jooss Samantha Marks Riley Sibbing Maddie Reed Daniela Rios Lexi Gustafson Rocio Olivares-Molina