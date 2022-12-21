Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling loses 1st home dual meet of the season to Shoreland Lutheran

After two double duals and many matches away from Big Foot High School so far early in this season, the Big Foot/Williams Bay varsity wrestling team finally were back on the home mat for an one-on-one team dual Tuesday night, Dec. 20, falling in a competitive 48-27 battle to Shoreland Lutheran.

BFWB opened the dual with an 18-0 lead after junior Chase Rodriguez, sophomore Erik Colin (132 lbs.) and freshman Carter Ries (138 lbs.) pinned their opponents.

“We started off great,” BFWB head wrestling coach Tyler Heck said. “Chase came out and set the tempo for us and he’s the perfect person to do that. Overall as a team, I think we wrestled well and wrestled hard. They are (Shoreland Lutheran) are a very good team and they’re not the same team we wrestled last year. They got 25-26 kids in the program and they got a lot of good coaches over there. Hats off to them.”

Rodriguez, originally slotted to wrestle in the 120 lbs. match, was moved up to 126 lbs. Colin had a commanding 13-0 advantage before he secured a pin fall at 1:38 in the third round. Ries got his pin fall at the 1:17 mark of the first round.

Following those three victories, BFWB freshman Joe Leon at 145 lbs. was pinned in the first round to put Shoreland Lutheran on the board with six points.

“This was his (Leon’s) first varsity match,” Heck said. “We just kind of threw him in there to get him a match and I think he did a good job.”

Senior Aaron Rowland (152 lbs.) won his match in the third round and junior Will Wojcik (170 lbs.) pinned his opponent just 15 seconds into the second round.

Heck referred to the season to this point as "up and down," but he likes where the team is at and where they can go moving forward. ‘

“We knew going into the double dual (Dec. 8) with East Troy and Clinton that it was going to be tough to come out with even just one win to open the season,” Heck said. “Clinton is another program that Kevin Wallace (Clinton head wrestling coach) is doing a great job building that program up and East Troy is always right where they’re at. Starting off with them is tough, but when you look at some of the other teams it’s not as bad as it could have been.”

BFWB’s second wrestling meet was held Dec. 10 at Oakfield where they went 3-1 against the four other teams in attendance with wins coming against Oakfield (54-6), Princeton/Green Lake (48-18) and North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s (48-36). Their only loss came against Parkview/Albany by a final score of 33-30.

“I think we’re sitting in a really good spot,” Heck said. “We got a lot of young kids in which tonight against Shoreland Lutheran was their first real dual meet they have ever seen. Going through this experience is just another thing we can check off that they have seen, it’s another thing under their belt and now we can move forward.”

While eight of the wrestlers on the varsity team are either freshmen or sophomores, one of the more experienced wrestlers on the team is Rodriguez. He currently sits with an 11-0 individual record early in the season with the hopes of accomplishing so much more.

“I want to remain undefeated and make it to state this year,” he said. “But as a team, we have to keep giving it our all. Whether we win or lose, I don’t really care as long we’re having good matches. I’m proud of them and I’ll always be proud of these guys no matter what the score says.”

3 photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling dual against Shoreland Lutheran Israel Mejia Jonah Henningfeld Wyatt McDaniel