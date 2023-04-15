The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys tennis team earned their first victory as a team by a final score of 5-2 over Kenosha Bradford on their home courts at the Big Foot Invitational Saturday, April 15.

BFWB went 1-1 on the day, falling to Milton 5-2 in their second set of matches of the Invite.

The Chiefdogs were missing three out of their four main singles players (Logan Longhenry, Scout Giroux and Ethan Rurey) and missing one half of their number two doubles team (Yeisan Santos). Jack Kammermeier, who normally sits in the number two singles spot behind Longhenry at number one, seemed right at home being the number one guy, dominating his match against his Kenosha Bradford opponent.

Kenosha Bradford, Milton and Oregon all competed in the Invite.

Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis results

Singles:

No. 1 - Jack Kammermeier, Big Foot def. Sebastion Beedle, Kenosha Bradford, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 - Arsenii Holubov, Kenosha Bradford def. Wyatt Vail, Big Foot, 1-6, 6-3, 0-6.

No. 3 - Lucas Metallo, Kenosha Bradford def. Logan McHugh, Big Foot, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 4 - Jack Hamburg, Big Foot def. N/A, 2-0, 2-0.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Jesse Robison, Big Foot - Grayson Grunow, Big Foot def. Hugo Quero-Martin, Kenosha Bradford - Manny Pena, Kenosha Bradford, 7-5, 7-5.

No. 2 - David Hernandez, Big Foot - Elliot Vail, Big Foot def. Daniel Sauceda, Kenosha Bradford - Josh Sauceda, Kenosha Bradford, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Bo Seagren, Big Foot - Ben Lavariega, Big Foot def. Alijion Brown, Kenosha Bradford - Mo Van Hamm, Kenosha Bradford, 6-4, 6-0. Seagren and Lavariega are in their first season playing for the tennis team.

BIG FOOT - 2, MILTON - 5.

Singles:

No. 1 - Reid Washkoviak, Milton def. Jack Kammermeier, Big Foot, 7-5, 6-0.

No. 2 - Colton Waltz, Milton def. Logan McHugh, Big Foot, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 3 - Wyatt Vail, Big Foot def. Lake Leidholdt, Milton, 3-6, 5-7.

No. 4 - Sage Grady, Milton def. Jackson Hirn, Big Foot, 6-2, 1-6, 10-8.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Grayson Grunow, Big Foot- Jesse Robison, Big Foot def. Zach Obershaw, Milton- Logan Eithun, Milton, 7-5, 6-3.

No. 2 - Aleks Kablar, Milton- Thomas Roddy, Milton def. David Hernandez, Big Foot- Elliot Vail, Big Foot, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

No. 3 - Colton Conway, Milton- Alex Evans, Milton def. Ben Lavariega, Big Foot- Jack Hamburg, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

BFWB tennis will be back on the courts Thursday, April 20, at Jefferson.

6 photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay Tennis Invitational Ben Lavariega Logan McHugh Bo Seagren David Hernandez Jesse Robison Wyatt Vail