The Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer team came out firing from all over on the pitch Tuesday night, May 9, taking well over at least 30 shots on goal en route to a 3-1 victory over Clinton/Turner (1-8, 1-4) in the Rock Valley Conference matchup.

BF/WB’s record improves to 6-5-2 overall and 3-2 in conference.

“With finishing at the net, you either put them away or you don’t, and if you leave these kinds of teams hanging, it’ll make the game a little harder for you,” Big Foot/Williams Bay head girls soccer coach Rene Perez said. “But we still had a lot of chances, we hit the post, their goalkeeper made some good saves, but fortunately we capitalized on a few.”

It didn’t take long for the Chiefdogs to get on the board as freshman midfielder/forward Mya Gonzalez found the back of the net in the very first minute of the game to take a 1-0 lead.

While Big Foot/Williams Bay didn’t score any more goals the rest of the half, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. They continued taking shot after shot after shot towards the Clinton/Turner goalkeeper, including one that hit the post in the 32nd minute that came off the foot of sophomore midfielder/defender Molly Andersen.

One minute prior to that, however, Clinton/Turner scored a goal to tie the game up at 1-1, which ultimately held for the next 14 minutes to head into halftime all knotted up.

Big Foot/Williams Bay dominated the first half, yet still found themselves in a tie game. But with the amount of shots the girls were peppering towards the net, it was inevitable that at some point they would break through, and they certainly did that in the 50th minute. Andersen, who had already hit the post and was a mere inches away from her fourth goal of the year in the first half, came back for her revenge. She scored on an incredibly heads up play by following her first shot that ricocheted off the Clinton/Turner goalkeeper and put the second shot away for the goal on the rebound to make it a 2-1 game.

After putting several more shots on or near the net over the next half hour of the game, Gonzalez got in on a breakaway past the Clinton/Turner defenders in the 69th minute and once again found the back of the net for her second and final goal of the game.

For Perez and the Big Foot/Williams Bay fans in attendance watching the game at Clinton High School, the final score was not indicative of what showed up on the field. The Cheifdogs could have easily won by 10 or more based on the number of shots alone. While Perez admitted that it was frustrating not capitalizing on many of those chances, a win is still a win, and he’s proud of his team.

“It is what it is, its soccer, and you just got to keep battling,” Perez said. “We still got the win, we got three points, and we’ll go from there.”

Other games throughout the week

Tuesday, May 9

Badger 9, Wilmot 0.

Badger totaled 26 shots, 19 of which were on goal. Wilmot had one shot.