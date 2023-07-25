For Big Foot/Williams Bay girls tennis head coach Madalyn Bigelow, now in her second season, it’s always about the team first. With the team winning four out of their last five matches to close out the regular season last year after admittedly starting off slow, Bigelow was happy to see the girls come together as a team.

“I thought it went pretty well,” Bigelow said. “The beginning of the season was a little slow just because we didn’t have that many girls. But as school started and we had some matches, slowly but surely our team started to come together. Overall, I thought it was a pretty good first season.”

Bigelow played collegiate tennis at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater alongside her identical twin sister, Bryce Bigelow. Bryce serves as an assistant on the BFWB staff.

“Being able to do this with my sister is a blast,” Bigelow said. “Seriously, it’s super fun because we both know the sport, we both played it, so it’s easy to communicate with her. We both know the game and what’s going on, and I can always count on her to lead things and just be that other assistant coach and be super involved with the girls, too.”

Prior to last season, Bigelow served as a volunteer tennis coach at Four Lakes Athletic Club in Elkhorn, so she found her first year as a head coach to be a good learning experience.

“I learned how to deal with certain things that maybe I wasn’t used to,” Bigelow said. “When I taught at FLAC (Four Lakes Athletic Club) and the clubs, it’s a whole different thing. When you’re at the clubs, the kids come in and then they leave. With coaching high school girls, you’re essentially around 24/7 and you’re with them all the time. You learn more about each individual person, how they are on and off the court in certain situations, and you learn how to coach them individually and see what works and what doesn’t.”

BFWB is expected to return 10 of the 14 girls from the team last season, with the other four having graduated.

One of those graduates, Jameson Gregory, is now continuing her academic and athletic career on the tennis court at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

“I’m so excited for her, she deserves this,” Bigelow said. “She’s a great player and Oshkosh is perfect for her. I can’t wait to watch her grow from seeing where she was in high school tennis and compare in a couple years to see what she can accomplish. It’s going to be awesome.”

Bigelow believes that the experience that is coming back will play a key role the team’s success this season.

“I’m expecting big things from our soccer stars, Ryann Grunow (senior) and Mya Gonzalez (sophomore),” Bigelow said. “They both just kind of picked up tennis, but they’re really good friends and they have good chemistry together. But overall, everyone who is coming back that I have seen at our contact days, you can tell that they have gotten better over the summer and even over the last year. We have a lot of returners and they’ve seen me and my sister coach, they know how we coach, and we know now how each one needs to be coached. The experience of the matches they all have under their belts will allow them not to be nervous this year and I think that’s a big thing.”

While much of the team is returning, there will be some incoming freshmen that will be joining the team, including Easton Gregory, Jameson’s sister, who Bigelow has high hopes for.

“I have a real good feeling about her,” she said. “Some of these freshmen might be better than some girls who have been on the team for three years, so I just want all of us to come together and be there for one another as a team. We all don’t have to be best friends, but when we’re all out there competing, I just want us all to be good teammates.”

BFWB finished with an overall record of 4-9, winning four of their last five matches, but Bigelow hopes to be better in Rock Valley Conference play.

“We tied for fifth in conference last year,” Bigelow said. “We’re losing one of the top teams in our conference (McFarland—conference realignment) and we now have added Monroe and Delavan-Darien, so we definitely want to do better in conference play. We lost some of our seniors, but with the girls we have coming back I feel good about it. Another goal for us is to get more girls to state. That was so much fun for me, so I can only imagine how fun it would be for these girls.”

BFWB will open the season in an Invitational at Badger High School Friday morning, Aug. 18

3 photos from Big Foot/Williams Bay girls tennis matchup against the University School of Milwaukee Jameson Gregory Lauren Decker Lauren Decker