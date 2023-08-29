The Big Foot/Williams Bay girls tennis team had strong play from both their singles and doubles players in their match Monday, Aug. 28, defeating St. Joan Antida/Chesterton Academy (Milwaukee) 6-1 for their second win of the season.

Despite the slow start to the season, Big Foot/Williams Bay head girls tennis coach Madalyn Bigelow has seen a lot of improvement from the girls and the team as a whole and she is very excited about their potential as they head into Rock Valley Conference play.

“It’s a new year and a new team,” Bigelow said. “It takes a while to kind of get used to it and we’re still trying to figure out a solid lineup of girls that play well together in doubles and who might be a better singles player. It has all been a good working and learning experience for us.”

Monday, Aug. 28

Big Foot - 6, St. Joan Antida High School/ Chesterton Academy – 1.

Singles:

No. 1 - Susanna Hundt, St. Joan Antida High School/ Chesterton Academy def. Lauren Decker, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Easton Gregory, Big Foot def. Haylie Hansen, St. Joan Antida High School/ Chesterton Academy, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 - Kara Rees, Big Foot def. Guadalupe Flores, St. Joan Antida High School/ Chesterton Academy, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4 - Gabby Klein, Big Foot def. Rebecca Martinez, St. Joan Antida High School/ Chesterton Academy, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Robin Cronin, Big Foot - Hannah Grever, Big Foot def. Yesenia Robles, St. Joan Antida High School/ Chesterton Academy - Jackie Rodriguez, St. Joan Antida High School/ Chesterton Academy, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 - Addie Larson, Big Foot - Mia Nor, Big Foot def. Autumn Garcias, St. Joan Antida High School/ Chesterton Academy - Emely Hernandez, St. Joan Antida High School/ Chesterton Academy, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 3 - Ryann Grunow, Big Foot - Mya Gonzalez, Big Foot def. Anahi Espinoza, St. Joan Antida High School/ Chesterton Academy - Amariya M, St. Joan Antida High School/ Chesterton Academy, 6-1, 6-0.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

University School-Milwaukee - 7, Big Foot – 0.

Singles:

No. 1 - Jocelyn Stratton, University School-Milwaukee def. Gabby Klein, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Harini Tallam , University School-Milwaukee def. Robin Cronin, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 - Simirin Patel, University School-Milwaukee def. Hannah Grever, Big Foot, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 4 - Annie Read, University School-Milwaukee def. Kara Rees, Big Foot, 7-6, 6-4.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Ella McDonald, University School-Milwaukee - Olivia Gourlay, University School-Milwaukee def. Lauren Decker, Big Foot - Easton Gregory, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Lucy Grady, University School-Milwaukee - Anaya Amin, University School-Milwaukee def. Addie Larson, Big Foot - Lillian Wegner, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 - Kelly Griswold, University School-Milwaukee - Sasha Lew, University School-Milwaukee def. Ryann Grunow, Big Foot - Mya Gonzalez, Big Foot, 7-6, 6-4.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Greenfield - 5, Big Foot – 2.

Singles:

No. 1 - Joelle Smith, Greenfield def. Gabby Klein, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Aisha Kaabachi, Greenfield def. Robin Cronin, Big Foot, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3 - Ahliya Sotelo, Greenfield def. Hannah Grever, Big Foot, 6-4, 4-6, 10-5.

No. 4 - Kara Rees, Big Foot def. Madison Mutzenbauer, Greenfield, 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Lauren Decker, Big Foot - Easton Gregory, Big Foot def. Camryn Dey, Greenfield - Grace Kapusta, Greenfield, 6-4, 6-1.

No. 2 - Hailey Sponholz, Greenfield - Nevaeh Davis, Greenfield def. Addie Larson, Big Foot - Mia Nor, Big Foot, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 10-4.

No. 3 - Jenny Pierga, Greenfield - Madi Flessas, Greenfield def. Lillian Wegner, Big Foot - Frances Counter, Big Foot, 4-6 , 7-5, 10-8.

Racine Park/Horlick Co-op - 4, Big Foot – 3.

Singles:

No. 1 - Ellie Khreish, Racine Park/Horlick Co-op def. Gabby Klein, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Siroun Buchaklian, Racine Park/Horlick Co-op def. Robin Cronin, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 3 - Mya Wendt, Racine Park/Horlick Co-op def. Hannah Grever, Big Foot, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 4 - Kara Rees, Big Foot def. Lydia Smithkey, Racine Park/Horlick Co-op, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Addison Betker, Racine Park/Horlick Co-op - Nathalie Schroeder, Racine Park/Horlick Co-op def. Easton Gregory, Big Foot - Lauren Decker, Big Foot, 3-6, 6-4 , 13-11.

No. 2 - Addie Larson, Big Foot - Mia Nor, Big Foot def. Gabriella Recupero, Racine Park/Horlick Co-op - Reya Reyes, Racine Park/Horlick Co-op, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 3 - Lillian Wegner, Big Foot - Frances Counter, Big Foot def. Caitlyn Lindholm, Racine Park/Horlick Co-op - Sofia Colin, Racine Park/Horlick Co-op, 6-4, 6-3.

Big Foot - 6, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan - 1.

Singles:

No. 1 - Natalie Stanula, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan def. Gabby Klein, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Robin Cronin, Big Foot def. Breyonna Northway, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 6-3, 7-5.

No. 3 - Hannah Grever, Big Foot def. Isabella Navidad, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

No. 4 - Kara Rees, Big Foot def. Daliangely Diaz Colon, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Lauren Decker, Big Foot - Easton Gregory, Big Foot def. Chloe Quirk, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan - Haylee Jones, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 7-5, 7-5.

No. 2 - Addie Larson, Big Foot - Mia Nor, Big Foot def. Stephanie Velarde, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan - Daniela Garcia, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

No. 3 - Lillian Wegner, Big Foot - Frances Counter, Big Foot def. Lola Smith, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan - Chloe Medrano, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 6-4, 6-4.

“The Greenfield invite definitely gave us a lot more confidence,” Bigelow said.

4 photos from Big Foot/Williams Bay girls tennis triangular on Saturday, Aug. 13 Coco Counter Josefina Giroux Kara Rees Kelleen Weberpal