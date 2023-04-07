The defense was expected to the one of the strong points for the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer team this season, and they certainly proved that in their game against Jefferson Thursday night, April 6, shutting out the Eagles 4-0 in their first Rock Valley Conference matchup of the season.

Big Foot/Williams Bay overall record moves to 1-0-1.

“We’re coming off a few injuries here, but everyone that played did a good job,” Big Foot/Williams Bay head girls soccer coach Rene Perez said. “We were working on shooting the ball and we had three of our goals come from the top of the 18 (beyond 18 yards).”

Big Foot sophomore midfielder/defender Molly Anderson got the scoring started for the ChiefDogs early on the 12th minute after finding the back of the net for her first goal of the game off a corner kick and assist from junior midfielder Aubrie Hanna.

Several minutes went by with Big Foot seemingly getting shot after shot on net, but they were finally able to capitalize once again in the 30th minute with a goal from sophomore defender Ryann Grunow off another assist from the corner by Hanna.

In the 35th minute, Anderson would do it again in spectacular fashion, this time from around 25 yards out, rifling the ball over the head of the Jefferson goalkeeper and into the back of the net to head into halftime with a commanding 3-0 advantage.

The final goal of the game for the Chiefdogs came in the 50th minute on a heads up play from sophomore forward Bianca Mondragon. After the Jefferson goalkeeper couldn’t quite corral the ball in front of the net, Mondragon kicked the loose ball into the net to make it a 4-0 game and ultimately earn their first victory of their young season.

“This is definitely something we can build off of and it’s a great way to start conference,” Perez said. “Sometimes when you suffer injuries, other people have to step up and it can be a blessing in disguise. I’m very happy with everyone’s effort and we can improve from this."

7 photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer game against Jefferson Aubrie Hanna Addie Larson Annabelle Pierce Caleigh Gamble Lauren Schnobel Sophia Stewart Stephanie Rodriguez