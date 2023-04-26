The Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer team, coming off a nonconference tournament where they won one of the three games on Saturday, April 22, went back to work on their home field Tuesday, April 25, cruising to a dominant 3-0 win over Harvard, Ill from the opening start of the game.

Big Foot/Williams Bay moves to 4-3 overall so far on the season. With this win, they have matched their win total from the 2022 season.

“I thought we controlled most of the game,” Big Foot/Williams Bay head girls soccer coach Rene Perez said. “We have been working on our passing and we did well on a lot of triangles and passing it to the middle. We’re finally getting everybody back from their injuries, which is great. The defense played together, and overall it was really good team effort. I’m proud of them.”

BFWB senior forward Leeza Patterson, a star gymnast at Williams Bay High School and overall ‘incredible athlete,’ according to Perez, opened the scoring for the Chiefdogs early in the third minute of the game off an assist from junior forward Caylie Wanat to take a 1-0 lead.

Patterson’s first goal of the game came after scoring six goals throughout Saturday’s tournament, five in their 6-2 victory over Monroe.

Fifteen minutes later in the 18th minute, junior midfielder/defender Molly Andersen found the back of the net on a great shot from just outside the penalty area coming off an assist from junior midfielder Addie Larson.

BF/WB had plenty of shots in the first half with only two goals to show for it, but they were firing from all cylinders and controlling the game, while the defense continued to stand their ground and limit Harvard from having any real chances at the goal.

Big Foot/Williams Bay senior Magali Casteneda finished with two saves in the game.

Just seven minutes into the second half in the 47th minute, sophomore forward Bianca Mondragon found Patterson who scored again to make it 3-0, her 10th of the season and final goal of the game.

“We’re seeing the pieces come together, Perez said. “When we’re putting like six, seven and eight passes together and moving off the ball, that’s what I’m looking for. I just keep telling the girls that we got to keep taking it one game at a time and build off these wins.”

7 photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer game against Harvard, Ill. Addie Larson Ryann Grunow Cayleigh Gamble Aubrie Hanna Lauren Schnobel Violeta Mendoza Bianca Mondragon