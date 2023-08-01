It was a tale of two halves for the Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer team in 2022. They finished the season with an overall 9-9-1 overall record and a 2-3-1 record in the Rock Valley Conference after starting out 7-3 and being ranked top 10 in the state for Division 3 early on in the season. But with the majority of the team returning for 2023, Big Foot/Williams Bay boys head soccer coach Keith Blakeman hopes to maintain that early level of success throughout the upcoming season.

“We were really pleased with some of our performances last year,” Blakeman said. “At the end of it, I think we wanted to be better within our conference. We found out that we were very good on the offensive end, but we still struggled to get our defense to be consistent enough to compete at the highest level.”

BFWB averaged 3.63 goals per game last season for a total 69, which led the way in goals scored as a team within the conference.

The team graduated four seniors, but is expected to bring back well over 10 players from the 2022 squad including leading goal scorer senior Hudson Torrez and junior Bryan Garcia. Torrez had 26 goals and how many assists in a span of 19 games last year, while Garcia had 10 goals and six assists. He led the team in goals as a freshman in 2021 with 16.

“What we’re looking for with Hudson and Bryan is just that consistency to maintain that,” Blakeman said. “We want to get them the ball in the right places where they can make the differences they need to make. We’re actually planning to bring Bryan a little further up in the midfield this year so he can have a greater impact on the overall game. We’re trying to make sure that we can get players around them that can contribute, can hold the ball for them, and get them the ball in a good spot.”

Although it’s a young group, they have a lot of experience that Blakeman is excited about.

“We expect Yeison Santos (junior) to continue to contribute substantially in the midfield,” he said. “We had a couple freshmen last year in Ulises Martinez and Tony Salinas (sophomores) who both were able to contribute last year who we hope they mature into the program and see good things out of them. But we have a whole bunch of juniors who have been playing mostly JV for two years where this will now be their big opportunity to make the varsity team and get consistent minutes. There’s some real talent there that we’re hoping we can bring to the table.”

One of the standout freshmen from last season was goalkeeper Ben Grant. He had 107 saves, only allowed 45 goals in 19 games, and had a save percentage of .704.

“I thought our keeper (Ben Grant) really did step up for us and did a lot of good things,” Blakeman said. “He did great, and we’re hoping he can continue to grow into the role. We’re seeing improvement out of him every day.”

Blakeman expects the offensive talent on the team to be a key to their success.

“We’re strongest on the ball and we have a lot of talent and experience there going forward,” Blakeman said. “We’re trying to shore up our midfield and try to get that to be a little more effective in distributing the ball. We feel like with the guys we have, we should be able to score against almost anyone.”

While the defense may have been the Achilles heel last season in some instances, and despite losing former center-back and team captain Kaeden Weberpal to graduation, Blakeman is confident in the group on the back end.

“Losing Kaeden, who was a center-back for us all four years, will be big shoes to fill, but we’ve got a couple juniors that have been playing JV in defensive roles the past couple years who I believe can make that transition to varsity this season and do well for us.”

Ultimately, Blakeman feels pretty good about the team this season and where they could end up, which he hopes is atop the Rock Valley Conference standings when it’s all said and done.

“Given this being Hudson’s senior season, we’re really looking to be in the conversation for the conference title at the end of the year,” Blakeman said. “It’s always tough to win conference, but that’s where we want to be. We have a very tough regional and possibly a tough sectional, but we hope to advance a little bit out of there and get a win or two.”

BFWB will open the season at Racine St. Catherine’s Thursday, Aug. 24.

9 photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer game vs. Whitewater Andre Gomez Ben Grant Carlos Martinez Clemente Olague David Hernandez David Hernandez Hudson Torrez Mike Alfano Ulises Martinez