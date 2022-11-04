Big Foot fall sport athletes receive All-Conference honors

With the 2022 fall sports season pretty much all but wrapped up, all-conference selections have been released and plenty of Big Foot athletes have been selected for their accomplishments in their respective sports during the fall season.

Football-Capitol Conference

• First team running back/outside linebacker: Senior Jax Hertel. Hertel rushed for 1,095 yards with seven touchdowns and averaged 8.8 yards per carry. On the defensive side of the ball at the linebacker, according to https://www.wissports.net/, he had 41 solo tackles, 59 total tackles, and 12 tackles for loss. He also had two forced fumbles. Hertel will be continuing his academic and football career at Northern Michigan University in the fall.

• Second team offensive lineman: Senior Shawn Robinson.

• Honorable mention defensive lineman: Robinson. He finished with 42 total tackles, 27 of which were solo tackles. He had nine tackles for loss and three sacks to go along with one fumble recovery.

Girls tennis-Rock Valley Conference

• First team singles: Senior Jameson Gregory. Gregory finished out her senior season on the tennis court with an overall record of 15-14, including a sixth place finish at the WIAA Division 2 Girls Tennis State Championships alongside her doubles partner, senior Josie Giroux.

• Second team doubles: Senior Keileen Weberpal.

• Honorable mention: Junior Robin Cronin.

Boys Soccer-Rock Valley Conference

• First team forward: Junior Hudson Torrez. Torrez finished with 26 goals and 15 assists in 19 games.

• First team defense: Senior Kaeden Weberpal.

• Second team forward: Senior David Hernandez. Hernandez had 12 goals with six assists. Out of his 61 shots, 54% of them were on goal.

• Second team midfield: Sophomore Yeison Santos. Santos totaled seven goals and nine assists. He led the team with 95 shots.

• Honorable mention: Senior Grayson Grunow. Grunow had five goals and three assists in 15 games played.

• Honorable mention: Senior Kasen Lopez. One goal and one assist.

Volleyball-Rock Valley Conference

• Second team outside hitter: Senior Sydney Wilson. Wilson had 285 kills, 289 digs, 42 aces and 35 blocks in her senior season.

• Honorable mention: Senior Olivia Patek. She 40 aces, 10 kills, and 310 digs.

• Honorable mention: Junior Abigail Hildebrandt. Hildebrandt totaled 38 blocks, 22 aces and 69 kills.

Cross Country-Rock Valley Conference

Third team: Junior Clayton Flies.