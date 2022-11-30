Williams Bay boys basketball team rallies, comes from behind to defeat Richmond-Burton in home opener

Down by nine midway through the second half, the Williams Bay Bulldogs boys basketball team battled back using great shooting and stellar passing, resulting in a 56-48 victory over Richmond-Burton on Tuesday night, Nov. 29, at Williams Bay High School.

This was the Bulldogs first win of the season (1-1).

“That was a heck of a team win by all the guys,” Williams Bay head coach Nate Borgen said. “That team (Richmond-Burton) is strong, physical and they played as hard as can be. But we played just a little bit harder, and at the end of the day, that’s what matters. If you lined us up head-to-head, they’re definitely a little bigger than we are, but at the end of the day that’s why you play them. We’re going to come out and compete the best we can every chance we get.”

In the previous meeting last year between the two teams, Richmond-Burton defeated Williams Bay 62-35. But this year it was a different story for the Bulldogs.

“We went back and watched a good chunk of game film from when we played them a year ago, and anyone who watched us play them a year ago, it was not a comparable result and not one of our finer efforts,” Borgen said. “We went through where we lacked last year and this is how we fix it this year. We got another chance to play them with obviously different rosters, but the same concepts, and the kids did a really nice job of being patient and taking care of the ball for the most part.”

The game started with seven straight points scored by the Richmond-Burton before Williams Bay senior guard Elian Valadez found senior Dominic Robbins down in the low post for the easy layup to get on the board at the 14:24 mark in the first. Following a 3-point make from the corner by the Rockets, Williams Bay senior Kelton Randall did what he does best and responded with a 3-pointer of his own to bring the Bulldogs within five. That led to Williams Bay scoring 12 of the next 14 points to tie the game at 15-15 with just over eight minutes to go in the first half.

That tie suddenly turned into a 19-15 lead for Williams Bay after senior point guard Owen King scored four consecutive points, one off a steal and a layup, the other coming on a runner into the lane.

The teams traded leads throughout the rest of the half, but Richmond-Burton was able to hold a narrow three-point 27-24 lead at halftime.

Richmond-Burton got out to a 42-31 lead midway through the second half, but that seemed to only light a fire under the Bulldogs roster. Randall hit another 3-pointer, Valadez found junior Parker Wojcik under the hoop for a layup and senior guard Tyler McKean drained a 3-point shot from the corner to tie things back up at 43-43.

From that point forward, it was all Williams Bay. Senior Ian McClenathan connected with Randall on a give-and-go for a layup to retake the lead. The Rockets quickly tied it up once again before the Bulldogs went on a 11-3 run in the final four minutes, which included a 3-point dagger by Randall with just over two minutes left, leading to an eight point victory and the first win as a head coach for Borgen and the team.

“It feels good,” he said. “It feels a lot better than last Tuesday (The Prairie School beat the Bulldogs 59-38) I can tell you that much. I tell the kids to spend the night enjoying the win while I probably spend 30 minutes. But it’s nice to be able to worry about the next one and not worrying about when the first win is going to come.”

Randall led the Bulldogs with 17 points, 12 of which came from beyond the arc.

“Those 3-pointers are huge for us and are game changing plays,” Borgen said. “Obviously, they’re worth an extra point on the scoreboard, but you can really feel it when we feed off each other. When one guy starts to hit em’(3-pointers), Kelton in this instance, the other guys ‘confidence goes up. All the shots that we took in the first half I sincerely expect those shots to go in when are guys take the shot. It’s just a matter of reality meet that expectation. I believe they’re going in when they let that ball go and tonight, especially toward the end, it came true.”

King finished with 15 points. Wojcik had seven, Robbins had six and McClenathan had four. Valadez and McKean each had three.

Trailways-South Conference scores

Monday, Nov. 28

Fall River 85, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (1-1) 60.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Cambridge 67, Johnson Creek (0-2) 21.

Dodgeland 51, Madison Country Day (0-2) 28.

Horicon 54, Palmyra-Eagle (0-2) 44.

Other notable scores from Tuesday, Nov. 29

Evansville 47, Big Foot 32 (0-2, 0-1).

Badger (1-2, 1-0) 58, Beloit Memorial 50.

Badger senior Ashton Turner had a whopping 26 points. Senior Brad Lyon had 16, senior Dylan Cataldo had nine and senior Joe Liptak had three. Seniors Buddy Teale and Cade Scheideman each had two.

Girls

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Living Word Lutheran 63, Williams Bay (0-3) 43.