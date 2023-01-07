Williams Bay girls basketball lose late in nail biter to Palmyra-Eagle

Despite a late second half surge by the Williams Bay girls basketball team, including a layup by senior guard Morgan Bronson to tie it up with under a minute to play, wasn’t quite enough, losing 53-49 to Palmyra-Eagle on Friday, Jan. 6.

“There’s an old saying that you got to learn how to lose close, learn how to win close before you can learn how to win big,” Williams Bay head girls basketball coach Mike Dowden said. “We have had some games that have been close like that and we have found ways to win and now we get to feel what it’s like to be on the side.”

After a 3-point make by Palmyra-Eagle to open the game, Williams Bay senior Margaret Higgins got the first points on the board for the Bulldogs after grabbing her own rebound and capitalizing on a layup. That layup was followed by a 3-point make from the corner by Williams Bay junior AnnMarie Cates to briefly take an early 5-3 lead.

The Panthers were able to retake and hold onto the lead for most of the first half, however, even with the Bulldogs right on their tail throughout.

Down 16-11 with around three and a half minutes left in the first half, the Williams Bay offense started to come to life. Higgins got a steal and a fast break for an easy layup, which was immediately followed by a steal, fast break and layup from Bronson to make it a one-point game of down 16-15.

Palmyra-Eagle sophomore Teagan Koutsky drained a 3-pointer on their next possession, but the final three minutes was controlled by the Bulldogs.

Williams Bay junior guard Macey McClenathan made one of her two free throws to make it a two-point game. Following a free throw on their next possession, Bronson pulled the Bulldogs back ahead after converting on an and-one after being fouled hard while going up for a layup to retake a 19-18 lead.

The scoring continued for the Bulldogs with a mid-range two-pointer from the corner by McClenathan, a free throw conversion from Bronson and another make from McClenathan, this time on a short range jumper coming off an assist from sophomore guard Eliana Pape to give them their largest lead of the game at 24-18.

But right before the buzzer sounded, Palmyra Eagle junior and leading scorer Tatum Calderon hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it a 24-21 ballgame after one.

Two straight buckets by Palmyra Eagle to begin the second half gave the Panthers the lead back, but Bronson, who had a stellar game with 22 points, quickly tied the game back up at 27-27 on a 3-point make from the corner.

But over the next five minutes, the Palmyra-Eagle took their largest lead of the game to go up 42-31 after outscoring Williams Bay 15-4 in that span.

Although it may have seemed like Palmyra-Eagle was pulling away, it turned out to be the exact opposite as the Bulldog offense and defense started to heat up.

Higgins started it off by scoring three straight points, all from the free throw line before Palmyra-Eagle head coach Brad Czeshinski called a timeout with 7:15 left in the game.

But the timeout didn’t slow down the Bulldogs as McClenathan made one heck of a pass on the baseline to Bronson who was beyond the arc and drained another 3-pointer to get within five at 42-37.

After a two-point make from Koutsky, Bronson hit her second consecutive 3-pointer to make it a four-paint game with just over three minutes left in the Trailways-South Conference game.

Still down four at 45-41, Higgins made an incredible effort play get back with two. She went on a dribble drive into the lane, had the ball stolen, stole it back and made a layup.

With under three minutes to play, once again with the Bulldogs back down four, Bronson drained her fourth 3-pointer of the game to decrease the margin back to one of 47-46 with 2:39 left.

Calderon, who led all scorers with 28 points, converted on one of her two free throws on the next Panthers possession, but Higgins responded with making a free throw on the other end.

Palmyra-Eagle had the offensive possession and seemed poised to control the clock in the final minute. But a stellar defensive play by Williams Bay sophomore guard Katelyn McKean halted that plan. She stole it from behind and landed in Cates’s arms, who then found Bronson running down the court where she collided with a Panthers defender and converted on the layup to tie the game at 49-49 apiece, erupting the Williams Bay student section.

But Palmyra-Eagle was able to narrowly hold onto a victory after converting four free throws by down the stretch as the clock ticked down to double zeroes.

“Whether it’s a win or a loss, it’s a lesson we learn from and we’ll get better,” Dowden said.

Bronson finished with 22 points and Higgins finished with 18. McClenathan had six and Cates had three points.

7 photos from the Williams Bay girls basketball game against Palmyra-Eagle AnnMarie Cates Eliana Pape Katelyn McKean Morgan Bronson Macey McClenathan Morgan Bronson Margaret Higgins