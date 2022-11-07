Williams Bay girls basketball looks to improve in Dowden’s 2nd season as head coach

The Williams Bay girls basketball team is coming off a 5-20 season in 2021-2022. It was Mike Dowden’s first season as the Williams Bay girls basketball head coach after being in the same position at Big Foot from 2017-2021.

“Last season we were up and down,” Dowden said. “I never really felt like we got into a good rhythm in the second half. If you just looked at all the little details that go with it, I would say last year was a little more disappointing than what I wanted it to be. Overall, we took some steps forward, but I don’t feel like the steps we took were as big as we wanted.”

Williams Bay returns much of their team from a season ago after only graduating three seniors.

“I keep telling people that we return a good amount, but we are still fairly young when it comes to experience,” he said.

Seniors Morgan Bronson, the leading scorer from last season with 10.3 points per game and Margaret Higgins, who averaged 7.3 points per game, both return.

“We need to have big things from Margaret and Morgan with both of them being seniors,” Dowden said. “I think the biggest thing for them, and really for any senior, is realizing time is running out. You get to that senior year, you just want to win and go out on a positive note. That does not always mean you need to fill it up and score a ton; sometimes that means you score less and your defense is better or your knowledge and preparation is better. I’m looking for them to take that next step.”

Senior Evelyn Hamberg comes back after leading the team with 8.8 rebounds per game last season. Dowden is confident that juniors Macey McClenathan, AnnMarie Cates and sophomores Katelyn McKean and Lacey Silverman will play a big role after getting significant playing experience last year.

“In the open floor, Macey is super fast, she just has to get more confidence with finishing at the basket,” he said. “I think AnnMarie is going to step up a junior and be more consistent with her jump shot. I expect Lacey and Katelyn to be players we can count on an everyday basis.”

Cates was second on the team in three-point makes with 21. McKean finished with the second highest field goal percentage on the team last season with 34.4%.

Despite not being where he hoped to be as far as wins, Dowden loved how his team prepared last season and he hopes that continues this year.

“Understanding how we prepared and how we went into games was big for us,” he said. “I think we grew quite a bit as far as not thinking every team is better than us. We can’t worry about what we can or can’t do .... what we need to continue to think about is being better than the other team in specific areas and see where it plays. Let’s analyze what we can do better, do those better, and see what happens.”

Williams Bay’s first regular season game will be at home on Saturday, Nov. 19 against Albany.

“We are not going to go in favored in every game,” he said. “But we don’t want to walk into every game thinking we’re outclassed that we should lose by 40. We want to go in and find a rhythm of how we can play and where we grow and figure out what that is. By January, we want to know what we are capable of and establish who we are as a team. If we do it well, we can be successful. We bring back a lot of players, and we have a better understanding of who’s going to play where and what each player can contribute to the team.”