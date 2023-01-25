Williams Bay girls basketball falls to Parkview

Despite mounting a late second half comeback to get within one point of a tie, the Williams Bay girls basketball team was unable to overcome their first half deficit, falling to Parkview 45-37 on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Williams Bay’s overall record now stands at 5-11 and 2-4 in the Trailways-South Conference matchup.

“We’re still trying find ways to learn how to win,” Williams Bay head girls basketball coach Mike Dowden said. “It’s the second time around, conference game, middle of January, and you have to be ready to go from the tip and I don’t think we were.”

Williams Bay got out to an early but brief 5-4 advantage early in the first half after senior guard Morgan Bronson banked in a 3-pointer, but Parkview began to take control in large part due to senior Camilla Hauser, who scored 32 points in the game, 22 of which came in the first half.

Following another bucket from Bronson to make it a 9-7 game, Parkview responded by going on a 9-2 run before Williams Bay junior AnnMarie Cates drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to cut the lead down to 18-12 with 8:35 left in the first half.

Hauser scored nine of her teams 10 points in the nearly eight and a half minutes to round out the first half up 28-17, with Bronson coming away with the final five points for the Bulldogs.

Williams Bay senior Margaret Higgins, who is the leading scorer for her team with an average of 13 points per game on the season, was held scoreless in the first half, but absolutely came alive in the second.

After another 3-pointer from Hauser to open the half, Higgins scored six consecutive points, all of which came down low in the paint on turnaround jumpers. But the scoring run wasn’t quite over for the Bulldogs until sophomore guard Katelyn McKean found fellow sophomore Elliana Pape with a full court pass for a contested layup to bring them within two of the lead down 30-28.

Hauser brought the lead back up to six for the Vikings, but the Bulldogs responded again, this time with a Bronson capitalizing down low in the post and Higgins knocking down a short-range jumper.

Parkview’s lead remained throughout the second half, but the Bulldogs continued to battle. Down four, Pape drove to the hoop and got a contested layup to fall and Bronson drained one of her two free throws to make it 36-35 with just over seven minutes remaining.

Higgins scored all 12 of her points for the Bulldogs in the second half and did so while in foul trouble, which eventually came back to bite the Bulldogs as she fouled out with 5:25 left in the game.

In the final 5:25, Parkview went on a 9-2 run to close out the game with an eight-point victory over Williams Bay, who previously defeated the Vikings 58-56 in their first meeting back on Dec. 2, 2022.

“We played much better in the second half,” Dowden said. “But we put ourselves in some bad spots with some of the stuff we did in the first half, which came back to catch up to us.”

Higgins finished with 12 points, Bronson had 11, Pape had nine and Cates had five.

8 photos from the Williams Bay girls basketball game against Parkview Katelyn McKean Macey McClenathan Lauren Schnobel Lydia Olson Sarena Brown Margaret Higgins Morgan Bronson