Big Foot girls basketball loses in non-conference game to Albany

Down nine at the end of the first half, the Big Foot girls basketball team was unable to keep up with Albany, an undefeated team out of the Six Rivers-East Conference, losing 57-23 Monday night, Dec. 12.

Big Foot falls to 1-6, 0-5 on the season.

“We have had games that were tough, but this is the first game this season I feel like we gave up, which is most disappointing” Big Foot head girls basketball coach Nicole Berning said. “But the girls had a tough week and that’s hard to come back from.”

Albany got out to a 9-0 lead to begin the game with Big Foot’s first bucket coming on a deep two-point make by senior guard Olivia Patek. Later in the half, Albany’s lead stretched to 18-4 with just over three minutes to go in the first. But Big Foot senior guard Estella Harvey started a bit of a run for the Chiefs in those final few minutes.

Following the two made free throws by Harvey and a bucket by Albany junior forward Avery Braggs, Big Foot closed out the half on a 5-0 run that was capped off by a fast break layup off a steal by freshman guard Mya Gonzalez and a layup by Patek to end the first half down 20-11.

Albany was in control throughout the second half, outscoring the Chiefs 37-12 in the final 18 minutes and proving to be one of the top teams in Division 5, with a school enrollment of just 94 students, according to wissports.net.

“If we want this program to get better, we got to grind through this and we can’t give up in week six,” Berning said. “But I know they’ll come back ready to work.”

Patek led the Chiefs with six points Gonzalez and senior forward Sydney Wilson each had four, while Harvey, junior small forward Lizzie Lueck and sophomore forward Molly Anderson all had three.

The Chiefs will be back on their home court Thursday, Dec. 15 against Edgerton for a Rock Valley Conference game.

7 photos from the Big Foot girls basketball game against Albany Estella Harvey Lizzie Lueck Lizzie Lueck Molly Anderson Mya Gonzalez Olivia Patek Sydney Wilson