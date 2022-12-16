Big Foot girls basketball falls to Evansville

While the game remained close for the Big Foot girls basketball team at the end of the first half and early in the second, the Evansville Blue Devils (4-3, 3-2) were able to take control the majority of the second half to come away with a 40-22 victory Thursday, Dec. 15

Big Foot falls to 1-7, 0-6 on the season.

“It was a close game for a while and I think we’re in a lot better headspace now,” Big Foot head girls basketball coach Nicole Berning said. “We tried our best, but we weren’t able to put the ball through the hoop enough.”

Big Foot freshman guard Mya Gonzalez opened the scoring for either team early in the game on a two-point bank shot off an assist from junior forward Addie Larson. Senior forward Sydney Wilson followed that up by making one of her two free throws to put the Chiefs up 3-0.

Evansville didn’t score their first points until the 12:26 mark of the first half, which came on a 3-ball by junior forward and leading scorer Ava Brandenburg tying the game up at 3-3. Brandenburg scored 24 of her team's 40 points for in the game.

Big Foot briefly retook the lead following the Evansville bucket when senior Olivia Patek went on a fast break and converted on a layup, however, a quick 4-0 run by the Blue Devils brought their lead to 7-5.

But Big Foot responded with a 4-0 run of their own when junior forward Lizzie Lueck found Gonzalez under the hoop for an easy layup and came right back with a steal and score to take a 9-7 advantage.

Later in the half, Evansville got out to a 16-11 lead after another 3-pointer from Brandenburg, but Gonzalez banked in a 3-pointer to cut the Evansville lead back to two.

Down 19-14 with just under two minutes left to play in the half, Gonzalez connected a jump shot from the corner inside the arc and senior guard Estella Harvey got the Chiefs back within one point of the lead after she got a steal and a fast break layup.

But just as the momentum was shifting back towards the Chiefs, Brandenburg drained a 3-pointer for the Blue Devils from the top of the key to close out the half up 22-18.

The second half could not have not started better for Big Foot. Larson scored the first four points of the half, both coming from down low in the post, to tie the game up at 22-22 with 16:48 remaining in the game.

However, Evansville went on an 18-0 run in the final 16:48 of the game to close out the Rock Valley Conference matchup.

“We got to be able to score and I think that’s wearing on the girls a little bit,” Berning said. “But that’s offseason stuff and it’s not going to be overnight and they see that. The fact that the girls care as much as they do, that’s all you can ask for.”

Gonzalez led the Chiefs with nine points. Wilson had five, Harvey, Larson and Lueck each finished with two points apiece.

Rock Valley Conference scores from Thursday, Dec. 15

Girls

Edgerton (7-1, 5-1) 70, Whitewater (3-6, 2-4) 26.

McFarland (8-1, 5-1) 90, Clinton (3-4, 2-4) 28.

Broadhead (6-2, 5-1) 59, East Troy (4-4, 3-3) 44.

Jefferson (3-4, 3-3) 64, Beloit Turner (3-6, 1-5) 51.

Other notable scores from Thursday, Dec. 15

Badger (5-3, 3-2) 55, Elkhorn 47.

8 photos from the Big Foot girls basketball game against Evansville Lizzie Lueck Molly Anderson Estella Harvey Mya Gonzalez Olivia Patek Estella Harvey Lizzie Lueck Sydney Wilson