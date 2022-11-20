Big Foot girls basketball falls to East Troy, Williams Bay loses to Albany

The Big Foot girls basketball team opened the 2022-2023 season with a Rock Valley Conference matchup on the road Friday night, Nov. 18, with a 56-33 loss to East Troy. Williams Bay took on Albany (3-0) out of the Six Rivers-East Conference on Saturday, Nov 19, losing 65-33.

Big Foot

East Troy 56, Big Foot 33.

Big Foot freshman guard Mya Gonzalez led her team with 10 points followed by Lizzie Lueck, a junior guard, with six. Seniors Sydney Wilson, Estella Harvey and junior Jade Martens guard each had five. Junior forward Addie Larson finished with two points.

Big Foot (0-1,0-1) will play their home opener Tuesday, Nov. 22 in another Rock Valley Conference matchup against Whitewater (0-2, 0-1).

Rock Valley Conference scores

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Broadhead 54, Poynette 38.

Beloit Turner 65, Juda 24.

Clinton (1-0) 74, Delavan-Darien 70.

Evansville 41, Dodgevillle 39.

Friday, Nov. 18

Broadhead (2-0, 1-0) 69, Beloit Turner (1-1) 34.

Evansville (1-1, 1-0) 57, Edgerton (0-1, 0-1) 53.

McFarland (1-0, 1-0) 72, Whitewater (0-2, 0-1) 26.

Williams Bay

Albany 65, Williams Bay 33.

Williams Bay senior Morgan Bronson had 16 points. Junior AnnMarie Cates had seven and sophomore Elliana Pape had four. Sophomore Lacey Silverman, freshman Lauren Schnobel and senior Margaret Higgins each had two points.

Williams Bay (0-1) will play at Delavan Darien Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Trailways-South Conference scores

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Fall River 58, Johnson Creek 37.

Dodgeland 55, Palmyra-Eagle 41.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Central Wisconsin Christian 51, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (0-1) 31.

Monticello 59, Johnson Creek (0-2) 37.

Friday, Nov. 18

University School 75, Palmyra-Eagle (0-2) 19.