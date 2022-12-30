Big Foot girls basketball defeat Williams Bay in Walworth County nonconference matchup

The Big Foot girls basketball team arguably played their best game of the season so far to close out 2022 and head into the New Year with a 50-35 victory over Williams Bay in the Walworth County nonconference matchup on Friday, Dec. 30.

Big Foot’s record moves to 2-8 overall on the season.

“The girls played 110% from start to finish and that’s what we needed to do,” Big Foot girls basketball head coach Nicole Berning said. “At our last game, we told each other that we needed to work on the little things and they did.”

Big Foot freshman guard Mya Gonzalez opened the scoring for the Chiefs to begin the game. Williams Bay senior Margaret Higgins, who recently signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career in college next year at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, scored first for the Bulldogs to tie it up at 2-2.

“It’s an awesome experience not only for her (Higgins), but for everyone involved with the program,” Williams Bay head girls basketball coach Mike Dowden said. “It’s a great opportunity for her and hopefully it leads into the next step. We have a lot of girls who I think don’t realize that they can do this as well whether it’s basketball, softball, volleyball or the math team. There’s those opportunities that I think can open doors for them and understand what is out there for them to be able to do.”

Big Foot small forward Lizzie Lueck, a junior, scored the next field goal for the Chiefs, but Williams Bay captured their first lead of the game following a 3-point make by junior AnnMarie Cates. Cates finished with four 3-point makes in the game and earned all 12 of her points from beyond the arc.

Higgins got another bucket off an offensive rebound before Big Foot called a timeout down 7-4 at the 11:47 mark of the first half. After Lueck connected on both her free throws, Cates hit her second 3-pointer from the top of the key to stretch their lead to 10-6.

However, the momentum quickly shifted back to Big Foot who went on an 11-0 run that was began with a 3-pointer by senior guard Estella Harvey and was capped off by Harvey who hit one of her two free throws to go up 17-10 with 7:25 left in the half.

Following a layup from Higgins off a nice assist by sophomore guard Katelyn McKean, Lueck connected on a 3-pointer to stretch their lead to eight at 20-12.

Williams Bay got within six near the end of the half, but a late bucket by Big Foot senior Sydney Larson used her 6’0 frame down in the low post to get the final basket of the half to head into the locker room up 26-18.

Williams Bay began the second half on fire offensively with Higgins making a short-range jumper and McKean converting on a layup to get back within four before another timeout was called from the Big Foot sideline.

But that timeout did not stop the momentum by the Bulldogs. Cates drained her third 3-pointer from the top of the key and Higgins made a turnaround jumper to retake a 27-26 lead with 13:42 remaining

Both teams traded leads over the next few minutes, but Larson did it herself and scored four consecutive points down low in the paint to go up 34-32 with 8:45 left in the game.

In that final 8:45, Big Foot outscored Williams Bay 16-3 and cruised to a 15-point win, a feeling that Berning agreed was a great start coming out of Christmas break.

Coming into Friday’s game, Williams Bay were on a two-game win streak where they outscored their opponents 110-63. Despite the loss, Dowden likes the direction of his 4-6 team and is excited for the potential in 2023.

“Where were at prior to this game and where we are at now has not changed,” he said. “We are still progressing and I like where we are going. There’s some things that we need to work on and get a little bit better at, but I think there is a lot of growth going on and hopefully we can keep that going.”

Higgins and Cates combined for 30 of the Bulldogs 35 points with Higgins leading the way with 18 points. McKean had two, freshman Eliana Pape had two and freshman Sarena Brown added one,

Williams Bay (4-6, 2-1) will be back on their home court Tuesday, Jan. 3 in their Trailways-South Conference game against Johnson Creek.

Wilson led Big Foot with 15 points. Junior forward Addie Larson and Lueck both finished with nine points and Harvey was not far behind with seven. Gonzalez had six and sophomore forward Molly Andersen had four.

Big Foot (2-8) will continue with another nonconference game against Delavan-Darien on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Big Foot High School.

8 photos from the Big Foot-Williams Bay girls basketball game Estella Harvey Katelyn McKean Lizzie Lueck Macey McClenathan Olivia Patek Eliana Pape Sarena Brown Mya Gonzalez