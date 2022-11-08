Badger girls basketball strives to get back to their winning ways

Lake Geneva Badgers girls basketball head coach Steve Deering said he didn’t feel like many people had high expectations for the team last season after tying for first place in the Southern Lakes Conference during the 2020-2021 season with only having returned one varsity player from that team. Not to mention, Deering was in his first year as the head coach. After going 11-14 and 5-9 in conference in 2021-2022, he doesn’t have many complaints.

“We had 12 new people on the team last season that had never played varsity basketball before coming into what I feel like is a pretty strong league where we have no cupcakes and it is Division 1,” he said. “We played 10-to-12 people a game and my staff helped out great. Overall, I think it went pretty well. Hitting double digits in wins was nice the first year out of the gate and I feel like the arrow has been pointed up, for sure.”

To say the arrow is pointing up for the girls basketball program might be an understatement, as Deering noted that they had 25-to-28 players come to open gyms this offseason.

Of the 14 players on the team last season, only three were graduating seniors and 10 players are expected to return.

“We had three freshmen come in and play big minutes, make big shots and play tough defense last year (Molly Deering, Payton Hayes, Ashlin Nottestad),” Deering said. “We have four seniors (Bella Cruz, Kate McKinney, Devon Bland, and Kyleigh Freeman) who started in the youth program when they were in fifth grade, so I know they’re excited to finish out strong. I feel once again we can play at least 12 of them in a game and I would not be feeling bad. I don’t want injuries or to get into foul trouble, but we will have depth. It’s better that way because it keeps everyone involved on the bench when they can go in on a moment’s notice during the week.”

Sophomore guard Molly Deering led the team with 7.5 points per game in just her freshman season. Junior guard Lily Villarreal and junior forward Makayla Hayes were not far behind in their sophomore campaigns with 4.7 and 4.6 points per game, respectively. Makayla Hayes was second on the team with an average of 5.4 rebounds per game. Nottestad led the team in three-point makes with 24.

With as many kids as they have had in open gyms during the summer, Deering said it is possible for some junior varsity players to move up to varsity throughout the year.

“There’s a tryout every day at 3:15 p.m.,” he said. “When we go to away games, especially, I take time to watch film of every JV game. After the COVID years, now we can go back to having some varsity people play in a JV game if they’re not getting enough minutes, which I think is helpful with the building of the players.”

Despite still being a young team, Deering feels like this year’s squad may be one of the most athletic he has ever coached.

“We might not be as big as Badger traditionally used to be, but we’re going to be really fast,” he said. “We usually always have a dominant post presence and we still probably have one or two like that, but our guard depth and our speed is great for us. The numbers and the experience of having everyone playing with each other for a little while will be positives for us this year.”

One area Deering hopes and believes his team will improve upon is scoring. Badger averaged 41.9 points per game last season.

“We have to put the ball in the basket more,” he said. “Sometimes we had trouble with our execution and finishing shots. I think the reason we were in some games last season was because of our defense when shots were not falling for us. It felt like sometimes there was a lid on it. But we had the biggest turnout ever in the summer, and everyone was eager to get better and I know players have improved their skills.”

Deering wants to win as the head coach and he is hopeful they can build off last year and continue to do that this season. But for him and his team, it’s not necessarily about that in the grand scheme of things. It’s about having fun and winning at life.

“We want to make sure we are having fun,” he said. “We want to have fun, compete, and make sure we are trying out there and respecting the game. We want to be enthusiastic on the court, on the bench and just for life. I tell the girls that it’s a good day when your feet hit the floor and you are participating in another day of life. Nobody wants to win more than I do, but I want them to win in checkers, algebra class, and I want them to be the valedictorian. I want that spirit of competitiveness, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun.”

Badger opens the regular season at home Friday, Nov. 18 against Kenosha Tremper.