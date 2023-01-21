Badger girls basketball squeak by Wilmot in overtime thriller

A buzzer beating layup from sophomore Molly Deering to force overtime, clutch free throws and a 3-pointer from sophomore Ashlin Nottestad, and junior Vanessa Cruz taking a charge were just a few of the many plays from the Badger girls basketball team that led to their 69-65 overtime victory over Wilmot on Friday night, Jan. 20.

The Badgers move to 10-5 overall 5-3 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

“That was such a rollercoaster that I feel like just had two heart attacks,” Badger head girls basketball coach Steve Deering said. “McKenna Johnson (Wilmot) has to be one of the best players in the state and we needed all five to stop her. But we needed a last second shot to get to overtime, made shots in overtime, our defense stepped up and Vanessa (Cruz) took a charge when we needed it most. What a game.”

Johnson finished with 28 points in the game for the Panthers to lead her team. She currently holds Division 1 scholarship offers from Buffalo, Butler, Central Michigan, Michigan State, Murray State and North Dakota State University as well as a Division 2 offer from Michigan Tech, according www.wissports.net

Wilmot got out to a quick 4-0 advantage at the start of the game, but Badger responded with an and-one conversion from Molly Deering and took a 6-5 lead after senior Kyleigh Freeman hit a 3-pointer with 12:33 remaining in the half.

Following a timeout from the Badger sideline, Badger junior Lilly Villarreal took it herself and drove the length of the court for a contested layup.

But Wilmot responded by going on a 11-3 over the next couple minutes, with Johnson scoring 10 of the 11 points for the Panthers in that span.

But the Badgers began to battle back with a bucket from Molly Deering and a 3-ball from sophomore Payton Hayes to get them back within three points of the lead down 19-16 with just under six minutes left in the half.

Wilmot was able to stretch their lead back up to seven, but the final three minutes of the half belonged to Badger. Villarreal drained a 3-pointer, Cruz drove into the lane for a layup and junior Makayla Hayes got the next four points for the Badgers.

All tied up at 25-25, Makayla Hayes went up for an offensive rebound, but ultimately tipped it into the hands of her sister, Payton Hayes, who got the bucket to fall. Molly Deering got the final basket in the half by dribbling down into the low post and using what looked like a veteran spin move around a Wilmot defender for the lay-in to head into halftime up 29-26.

Badger got out to as much as a 11-point lead midway through the second half and held a 51-46 lead with around five and a half minutes left to play.

The Badger defense did a great job in the second half of defending Johnson as they only held her to four points, but those four points got Wilmot back within striking distance.

What was a five-point lead was now just one for the Badgers with under two minutes to play after Johnson connected on one of her two free throws.

On the ensuing possession, Molly Deering took the ball up the court and was guarded closely by Johnson, but too much contact forced a foul call on Johnson, her fifth of the game, to end her night.

While their best player was now sidelined for the rest of the game, other players had to step up and they did.

With 19.6 seconds to go, Wilmot sophomore Kali Sutherland got an offensive rebound off an air ball and converted on a layup to tie it up at 54-54.

Following a missed shot on the other end by Badger, Wilmot freshman Brooklyn Hickey hot the line and drained both her free throws to give them a 56-54 lead with just over a second remaining.

With the packed gymnasium looking on, all the pressure was on the young Badgers team, but they could not have handled it much better. Sophomore Ashlin Nottestad was on the baeeline for the inbound pass and found Molly Deering open and driving to the hoop for a layup right before the buzzer sounded to tie things up at 56-56 and force overtime.

The four minute overtime period consisted of the three ties, two lead changes and some incredible shots, none bigger than the one from Nottestad. First, she found Makayla Hayes down low in the post for an assist to tie it up at 62-62. Wilmot then retook the lead after a layup from Hickey.

On the next possession, Nottestad, with a defender in her face, drained a 3-pointer to retake a 65-64 lead with 1:03 left to go.

With Wilmot forced to foul, it was going to come down to free throws for the Badgers, and Molly Deering was able to capitalize, going 6-for-6 from the line in overtime. She hit a pair of free throws to go up 67-64 with 28.5 seconds left, but a 3-point lead in a basketball game isn’t safe, and it certainly wouldn’t have been if it weren’t for Cruz being in a perfect position to take a charge on the other end.

“We made big shots in overtime, we played great defense, and everyone contributed," Deering said." I’m proud of them. It feels pretty good to get back to our winning ways.”

Molly Deering finished with 22 points to lead the Badgers. Makayla Hayes finished with 12, Nottestad and Villarreal each had nine and Cruz added seven to an impressive performance on the defensive end. Payton Hayes had five, Freeman had four and senior Kate McKinney added one point from the free throw line.

