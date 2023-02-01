Badger girls basketball snaps 3-game winning streak, falls to Delavan-Darien

It was a back and forth battle for much of the game between the Lake Geneva Badger girls basketball team and Delavan-Darien, but some clutch free throw shooting at the end by the Comets resulted in a 50-45 victory over the Badgers Tuesday night, Jan. 31.

Badger previously defeated Delavan-Darien 58-44 earlier in the season back on Dec. 8, 2022.

This loss by the Badgers snaps a three-game winning streak and follows arguably their biggest win of the season so far on Jan 26 in their 62-54 victory over Burlington.

“We’re disappointed, but Delavan-Darien played their butts off, and they wanted it more” Badger head girls basketball coach Steve Deering said. “It was going back-and-forth and they were able to take it from us.”

It started out slow on the offensive end for both teams in the first half, with the first three points of the game coming on a 3-pointer by Badger sophomore Ashlin Nottestad nearly four minutes into the game, her first of four 3-pointers in the game.

Delavan-Darien responded by going on a 7-0 run that began with a pair of free throws from sophomore Addison Stallings and was capped off on a 3-pointer from Stallings before Badger sophomore Molly Deering drove into the lane for a contested layup. Delavan-Darien senior Rylee Crull and Molly Deering traded points on the next two possessions to make it a 9-7 game with 11:30 left in the first half.

Coming out of a timeout by the Delavan-Darien sideline, Badger scored five straight points to retake the lead coming off another 3-ball from Nottestad and a layup from down low in the post by junior Makayla Hayes.

The Badgers stretched their lead to 21-13 after junior Lillian Villarreal used her speed and drove the baseline for a contested layup with just over three minutes remaining in the half.

But the Comets bounced back in bag way in the final few minutes by going on a 11-1 run in that span, which was capped off by a buzzer-beating layup from Crull to head into halftime with Badger down 24-22.

After Delavan-Darien senior Anna Quartucci converted on an and-one to open the second half, including a bucket from Stallings, momentum seemed to be shifting towards the Comets, but it didn’t last. The Badgers got right back into it with a layup from junior Vanessa Cruz, another 3-ball from Nottestad and a full court sprint from Villarreal that resulted in a layup to tie things back up at 29-29 apiece.

Delavan-Darien was able to maintain a lead for a while until Cruz and freshman Autumn Carr made some impressive efforts down low in the post to get an offensive rebound and dish it out to a wide-open Nottestad in the corner for another 3-point make to give them a 38-36 lead with 8:30 left to go in the game.

Crull got back to the free throw line to tie the game back up, but Cruz responded on a give-and-go in the lane from Nottestad for another layup to regain a two-point lead of 40-38.

However, while no lead seemed safe in the Walworth County battle and Southern Lakes Conference matchup, Delavan-Darien was able to regain and secure a lead in the final six minutes with a 12-5 scoring run to give the Badgers their first loss since Jan. 14.

“Hopefully we can learn something from this and this this as a lesson,” Steve Deering said. “But the sun will come up tomorrow and everything will be ok. We ran into a bit of a buzz saw here, but that happens. We’re still a young team, we’re doing our thing and we’re doing better.”

