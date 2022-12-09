Badger girls basketball gets back on track with win over Delavan-Darien

Coming off a narrow three-point loss to Burlington on Tuesday, the Lake Geneva Badgers girls basketball team bounced back in a big way with strong defense and clutch shooting Thursday, Dec. 8, defeating Southern Lakes conference foe Delavan-Darien (3-4, 1-2) by a final score of 58-44.

Badger now moves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

“This was a great team win,” Badger head girls basketball coach Steve Deering said. “I think our defense won it. They (Delavan-Darien) had two great players and we had to put up a wall to try and stop them and the girls did.”

Badger junior Lillian Villareal opened the scoring to begin the game for the Badgers on a layup, which was quickly followed up by a 3-pointer from sophomore Ashlin Nottestad before Delavan-Darien was able to get on the board. Following the bucket by the Comets, sophomore Payton Hayes got a layup to fall and Nottestad quickly drained her second 3-pointer to make it a 10-2 ballgame.

Later on the first half, while Badger maintained the lead throughout, the Comets got within three and kept it close. But a perfect give-and-go pass by Nottestad to sophomore Molly Deering led to 7-0 run by the Badgers, capped off by a layup from junior Makayla Hayes right before the buzzer to head into halftime with a 31-21 lead.

The lead stretched to 14 for the Badgers to open the second half on the backs of the Hayes sisters, with Payton Hayes draining a 3-pointer from the top of the key to start and Makala Hayes converting on a layup.

After a 3-point make from the corner by Molly Deering to stretch it to 40-25, the Comets went on a 10-0 run. That Badger lead continued to shrink all the way down to three after a bucket by Delavan-Darien senior guard Rylee Crull to make it a 42-39 game with just over six minutes to play.

But it was déjà vu all over again for the Badgers in the second half. Just as Delavan-Darien got within three points of the lead before Badger went on a scoring run in the first, they did it again in the final six minutes of the game, holding Crull and the Comet offense in check. Makayla Hayes connected on a pair of free throws, Nottestad hit her third 3-pointer of the game, Villarreal used a nifty crossover into the lane around a Delavan-Darien defender to get a layup, and Molly Deering drained a 3-point dagger and converted on a layup before Delavan-Darien called a timeout.

What was a slim three-point lead with just over six minutes to play was suddenly a 54-39 lead for Badger with three minutes left to play in the game.

In those final three minutes, Nottestad connected on a pair of free throws and sophomore Delaney Deering hit senior Kyleigh Freeman in stride towards the hoop for an easy layup to seal the 14-point victory and fourth win of the season for the Badgers

“When we made mistakes, we responded and everything was good,” Steve Deering said. “We played 12-to-14 and it was good to get back on track. That one (the Burlington loss) is still kind of gnawing at us, but we get to play them again, which is good. But it’s always fun to win at home.”

Badger will now start on a three-game road trip beginning Union Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Molly Deering and Ashlin Nottestad each had 13 points, while Makayla Hayes also was in double figures with 11. Villarreal had eight, Payton Hayes had five, freshman Autumn Carr had three and Freeman added two.

Crull led the Comets with 13 points. Sophomore Jaelyn Logteman had 11 and Addison Stallings had 10. Seniors Amelia Gonzalez finished with three and Anna Quartucci had two.

Southern Lakes Conference scores

Thursday, Dec. 8

Union Grove (5-1, 2-0) 67, Waterford (2-5, 0-3) 32.

Wilmot (3-3, 1-2) 56, Burlington (6-1, 2-1) 54.

Elkhorn (5-1, 2-1) 51, Westosha Central (2-5, 1-2) 37.

8 photos from the Badger girls basketball game against Delavan-Darien Ashlin Nottestad Autumn Carr Bella Cruz Devon Bland Kyleigh Freeman Makayla Hayes Molly Deering Payton Hayes