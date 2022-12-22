Badger girls basketball defeats South Milwaukee, heads into Christmas break on a 3 game winning streak

The Lake Geneva Badger girls basketball team will head into Christmas break on a three game winning streak following a high scoring first half and strong defense throughout the game, leading to a 60-37 nonconference victory over South Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Dec. 21.

Badger now has an overall record of 7-3 and a 3-2 record in Southern Lakes Conference play.

“We got off to a bit of a slow start the last two games, but in this game the girls came out on fire,” Badger head girls basketball coach Steve Deering said. “The girls seemed to have a little bit more energy with Christmas break starting early (due to weather). It was another great team win.”

Badger sophomore Molly Deering got the ball rolling for the Badgers just 25 seconds into the game with a short-range jumper. Sophomore Payton Hayes got her first points on their next possession on a dribble-drive into the lane for a layup.

South Milwaukee, who hails out of the Woodland-East Conference, didn’t get their first points until nearly three minutes into the game after senior Carmella Olla converted on a pair of free throws.

After those free throws, Molly Deering drained a 3-pointer, Payton Hayes converted on an and-one off an assist from Deering and then Payton Hayes found her sister, junior Makayla Hayes, down in the low post for a layup to complete the three point play at the free throw line. Makayla Hayes continued scoring down low, using her 6’0 height advantage on their ensuing possession to get bucket for the Badgers to close out the 10-0 run to make it a 14-2 ballgame.

While the Rockets were able to put some more points on the board in the first half, this game was never close outside of the first couple minutes. The Badgers put on an offensive and defensive clinic. In the final 9:43 seconds of the first half, the Badgers scored 18 points, allowed 11 points, and the Rockets only mustered 19 points altogether in the first.

The final basket for Badger of the half came on an incredible effort play by junior Lillian Villarreal. She missed her first shot attempt, got her own rebound, got a layup to fall and converted on an and-one to close out the half up 40-19.

Shots began to fall for the Rockets to open the second half, going on a 7-0 run before Badger got their first basket on a free throw from Molly Deering at the 12:49 mark to go up 41-25.

But Payton Hayes scored five of the next seven points for Badger, which was capped off by a corner 3-point make.

Following a bucket by Milwaukee South, Molly Deering scored the next four points, both of which came on dribble-drives around Rocket defenders for the baskets to make it 53-29 with just over five minutes left to play.

While the Badger offense may have cooled off in the second half, it didn’t make much of a difference. To close out the game, Makayla Hayes converted on one-of-two free throws, freshman Lilly Butinas connected on a layup, senior Kyleigh Freeman hit both her free throws and junior Vanessa Cruz hit a layup for the final points of the game to earn the 23-point victory.

In the past three games, the Badgers have outscored their opponents 196-128 with South Milwaukee’s 37 point outing being tied for the lowest scoring output of any opposing team they have faced so far this season.

“I thought our defense really set the pace for the game and that’s how we want to play,” he said. “But now we’re excited to have some time off to heal some bumps and bruises and enjoy the holidays.”

It was a total team effort from Badger with nine of the 13 players who played in the game all scoring at least one point. Molly Deering led the team with 12, Payton Hayes was right behind her 11 and Makayla Hayes finished with 10 points. Villarreal had eight, sophomore Ashlin Nottestad had six and senior Kyleigh Freeman had five. Senior Kate McKinney had three points, Butinas and Cruz each had two, and freshman Autumn Carr added one point from the free throw line.

5 photos from the Badger girls basketball game against South Milwaukee Makayla Hayes Lillian Villarreal Ashlin Nottestad Kate McKinney Bella Cruz