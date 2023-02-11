The Badger girls basketball team are back in the win column after an efficient shooting night in the first half and a strong second half on defensive end that led the way to a 51-46 victory over Elkhorn Friday night, Feb. 10.

Badger had lost their previous games prior to their game on Friday.

“Fortunately, we were able to jump on them (Elkhorn) early and we shot the ball a little bit better,” Badger head girls basketball coach Steve Deering said. “It was good to be back home.”

Badger opened the game with an early 4-0 lead after a pair of buckets from junior Makayla Hayes and sophomore Molly Deering before Elkhorn 6’1 freshman Kyrin Lile got one to fall for the Elks.

Following the basket from Lile, the Elks leading scorer with 21, Molly Deering and sophomore Ashlin Nottestad connected on back-to-back 3-pointers, her first of four in the game, to stretch their lead to 10-2 at the 12:16 mark of the first half.

Molly Deering went on to score the next five points for her team before junior Vanessa Cruz secured an offensive rebound and put back to increase their lead to 17-5.

Elkhorn went on a brief 6-0 run to decrease their deficit down to single digits at six, but on the next offensive possession for Badger, Molly Deering converted on an and-one down low in the post with an assist going to Nottestad.

The Elks cut the lead down to four, but Badger closed out the half on a 7-2 run, which included another 3-ball from Nottestad, a pair of free throws from Molly Deering and a steal from freshman Autumn Carr who found Deering once again for a layup to head into the locker room up 27-17.

Hayes, who only had two points in the first half, was unstoppable second half, which began early and often. She scored the first six points for her team, four of which came down low in the post of assists from senior Bella Cruz and Molly Deering.

Badger got out to a 11-point 42-31 lead after Nottestad scored seven straight points for the Badgers, including her third 3-pointer, with just over six minutes to play.

After a timeout from the Badger sideline, Hayes received the inbound pass and connected on a contested layup where she was fouled and converted on the and-one.

Up 49-35 after Badger senior Kyleigh Freeman grabbed her own rebound for the put back, but Lile kept her team alive by draining back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Badger lead down to eight with 52.6 seconds remaining in the game.

Even though the Elks did close out the game on a 5-2 scoring run with a 3-ball from junior Grace Woyak and another bucket from Lile, with time not on their side and strong defense and late clutch free throws from Badger, the Badgers were able to capture the five-point victory.

“Things got a little dicey there for a while with us trying to close them (Elkhorn) off, but they’re a great team and that’s why they’re in second place, too,” Steve Deering said. But everyone played well enough for us and it was good to it at home.”

Nottestad finished with 16 points, Molly Deering had 14 and Hayes finished with 11 points, nine of which came in the second half. Freeman had four, while Cruz, Carr and senior Kate McKinney each had two points apiece.

