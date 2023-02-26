The Lake Geneva Badger girls basketball team had a tough test in front of them Saturday night, Feb. 25 in the WIAA Division 1 Regional Championship game against Franklin. While the Badgers briefly got within three of the lead early in the first half, the ninth ranked Sabers, now 24-2, proved why they’re one of the top teams in the state, winning 75-43.

Badger closes out their season with a solid 15-11 overall record and finished tied for second place in the Southern Lakes Conference with a record of 7-7.

“It was a tough one,” Badger head girls basketball coach Steve Deering said. “The point spread is what is it is, but I thought we played well in the first half. We took a lot right off the bat and we kind of battled back, but it’s a slippery slope, and there’s a reason why they’re (Franklin) is 24-2. It’s a type of team that we want to become someday.”

Badger sophomore Ashlin Nottestad drained her first of whopping six 3-point makes in the game right out of the gate, but Franklin senior Vanessa Ahmad responded with their first of 10 total 3-pointers as a team in the game to tie things back up.

That 3-ball from Ahmad began a 17-0 scoring run by the Sabers before the Badger sideline called a timeout.

Whatever was said during the timeout must have worked because Badger came out firing. Nottestad drained her second 3-pointer, junior Makayla Hayes converted on an and-one, sophomore Molly Deering hit a pair of free throws and junior Lilly Villarreal got back-to-back layups to go to decease their deficit to 19-16.

Franklin junior forward Rachael Jepsen hit a 3-pointer to stop Badger 13-2 run, but Molly Deering was able to keep themselves within four after converting on another pair of free throws.

Franklin came right back, stretching their lead to 10, but senior Kyleigh Freeman, playing her last basketball game as a Badger basketball player, drained a 3-ball.

But the 3-point contest-like shooting by the Sabers continued, responding with 3-pointers by junior Natalie Meaux, Ahmad, and an and-one conversion by senior Taylor Wojcinski, all of which attributed to outscoring the Badgers 19-8 in the final 10-and-and half minutes of the first half to head into the locker room up 41-26.

Nottestad began the game for the Badgers with a 3-pointer and did the exact same thing to begin the second half.

After Franklin went on a 10-0 run, Nottestad did it again, draining back-to-back 3-pointers, her fourth and fifth of the game, respectively, to make it a 51-34 game.

On the Sabers ensuing possession, Meaux drained another 3-point make to bring their lead back up to 20 with just over 13 minutes remaining the in the game.

The Badgers only scored eight more points in that 13-minute span, but for what it was worth, the points were impressive. Molly Deering converted on a baby hook on a runner into the lane, junior Vanessa Cruz made a free throw, Nottestad drained her sixth 3-pointer and senior Kate McKinney closed out the game and her basketball career with a bucket down low in the paint.

“It’s sad for the seniors to have to go out like this,” Deering said. “I know there’s only one team that finishes with a win, but I wanted to give them a better showing. I’m so appreciative of everything that they (Freeman, McKinney and Bella Cruz) have done for us and this program.”

The Badgers season may have ended sooner than they have hoped, but Deering is confident the future remains bright for his young team.

“We don’t take anything for granted, we talk about the sand through the hourglass and we don’t know how much is on top, we can’t set the speed, and we can’t do anything with the sand that has already fallen through,” he said. “But the Badgers will be back. The new season begins tomorrow and I’m excited about it.”

3 photos from the Badger girls basketball game against Franklin Vanessa Cruz Makayla Hayes Molly Deering