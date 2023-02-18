It was a tough night offensively for both teams, and although the Lake Geneva Lady Badgers basketball team got within two of a tie with just under two minutes to go in the game, Westosha Central still managed to hold on for a 47-42 victory.

Badger finishes out the regular season with a solid 14-10 overall record and a 7-7 record in the Southern Lakes Conference. The Badgers will host Milwaukee Reagan (12-12) out of the Milwaukee City-Gold Conference in a Regional game on Friday, Feb. 24.

“Our defense played well, but sometimes we go on the streaks where we can’t put the ball in the bucket and that kind of hurt us,” Badger head girls basketball coach Steve Deering said.

Three seniors on the team in Bella Cruz, Kate McKinney and Kyleigh Freeman were honored prior the opening tip with incredibly moving and emotional speeches from their teammates, especially Vanessa Cruz, the younger sister of Bella.

Bella Cruz plans to go pursue a degree in Neurodiagnostic Sonography at Wisconsin Lutheran College, while McKinney is undecided on where she will attend college, but plans to major in Political Science. Freeman is currently undecided.

Westosha Central opened the game with eight straight points, with seniors Alyssa Klementzos and Reese Ryneberg, who scored 27 of her teams 47 points in the game, each coming away with four.

McKinney got the first basket for the Badgers down low in the post at the 11:48 mark of the first half. On the next possession, sophomore Ashlin Nottestad drained a 3-pointer to the cut the lead down three at 8-5.

After a bucket from Ryneberg, junior Makalya Hayes got a contested layup to go off an inbound pass from Nottestad. Freeman followed that up with a basket off an assist from sophomore Molly Deering to make it a 10-9 ballgame with just over seven minutes remaining in the first half.

Following a timeout from the Westosha Central sideline, Klementzos got a 3-point make from the corner, but Makayla Hayes kept the Badgers within two by getting her own offensive rebound for the put-back.

The Falcons stretched their lead to 17-11 before Payton Hayes hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:33 left in the half.

Down 19-14 with mere seconds to play, Nottestad launched and swished a 3-ball at the buzzer to cut the lead down tom19-17 at the half.

Molly Deering, who was held scoreless in the first half, opened the second half with a contested layup and Makayla Hayes responded by giving the Badgers their first lead of the game of 21-19 on a short-range shot from down low in the post.

Westosha Central never had a lead greater than eight, but were able to get back to that point up 32-24 midway through the second half.

But the Badgers went on a 7-0 run with a free throw from Makayla Hayes, four points from Nottestad, and another free throw from Vanessa Cruz to make it 32-30.

Despite falling behind 38-31, the Badgers continued to battle by going on a 7-2 run over the next couple of minutes. Makayla Hayes made one of her two free throws, Payton Hayes scored on a dribble-drive into the lane for a layup and junior Lillian Villarreal scored four straight points to cut the lead down to 40-38.

But the Wolverines closed out the remaining two minutes of the game on a 7-4 run with the final four points for the Badgers coming from Molly Deering.

“Thirty-one (Reese Ryneberg) is a heck of the player for them, and she deserves all of the all-conference honors,” Steve Deering said. “It was an emotional night for the seniors, I’m proud of the speeches by the girls and I think we played hard. The good thing is now we have another home game next Friday and we’re back to 0-0.”

Nottestad and Molly Deering each had 10 points. Makayla Hayes had eight, Payton Hayes had five and Villarreal finished with four. Freeman and McKinney each had two and Vanessa Cruz tallied one point.

6 photos from the Badger girls basketball game against Westosha Central Makayla Hayes Ashlin Nottestad Lillian Villarreal Molly Deering Payton Hayes Vanessa Cruz