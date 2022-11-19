Badger girls basketball capture thrilling season opening victory against Kenosha Tremper

Down eight at the half after sluggish start offensively, the Lake Geneva Badger girls basketball team battled in the second half with stellar defense and great shooting to mount a comeback and capture a 55-51 season opening victory over Kenosha Tremper Friday night, Nov. 18.

“That was all guts and effort,” Badger girls basketball head coach Steve Deering said. “To comeback and keep battling, I’m so proud of them. Everyone got to play and that was awesome.”

Junior Lillian Villarreal opened the scoring for Badger to begin the game on a layup from the baseline. Kenosha Tremper sophomore forward Emily Giese quickly responded with a layup of her own. Badger sophomore Ashlin Nottestad drained her first of many 3-pointers in the game to retake the lead early in the first. After a pair of buckets by Giese and senior guard Aliana Brown, Badger sophomore Payton Hayes drained a 3-pointer from the corner to take an 8-7 lead.

Brown responded, hit a 3-pointer, and got one to fall from the free throw line to take a three-point lead. From there, Kenosha Tremper only added to their lead with the help of Brown, the leading scorer, to close out the half on a 19-14 run and take a 30-22 lead.

The deficit got to as much as 10 to begin the second half, but fortunately the shooting stroke for Badger, which was missing much of the first half, came together and shots began to fall.

Not only did the Badger offense collectively find its groove on both ends of the floor, Nottestad took over. She drained her second 3-pointer get Badger back within seven early in the second half. Brown increased the Trojans lead to nine before Badger freshman Lily Butinas hit one of two free throws and Nottestad drained back-to-back 3-pointers, suddenly cutting the Tremper lead down 34-31.

Following a timeout by Kenosha Tremper head coach Lynell Collins, the Trojans stretched their lead back up to six before Villarreal got a 3-pointer to fall from the corner.

Despite the success from beyond the arc for Badger, the gritty plays inside to get several offensive and defensive rebounds were huge. Badger junior Makayla Hayes used her 6’0 height to her advantage, backing down a Tremper defender and using a perfectly executed low post spin move to get the layup and bring the Badgers within one 39-38.

On the next possession for Kenosha Tremper, the Badger defense got a steal and found sophomore Molly Deering for the fast break layup to retake 40-39 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the game. It was their first lead since early in the first half.

Geise got the next three points to go for the Trojans to retake a 42-40 lead, but it was short lived as Badger went on a 6-0 run that was capped off by another 3-pointer from Nottestad.

Brown cut the Badger lead down to one, but the 3-pointers kept falling for Badger, this time from Molly Deering at the top of the key. Junior Vanessa Cruz hit one of two free throws to give the Badgers a 50-45 lead.

Kenosha Tremper freshman guard AJ West connected on both her free throws to get back within three, but Nottestad did it again. She drained her fifth and most important 3-pointer of the game with just under a minute to play. That 3-point make was crucial as Tremper got back within three of the 54-51 lead with just over 20 seconds to go. With Tremper forced to foul, Villarreal was able to seal the four-point victory at the free throw line to get their first win of the season.

Badger outscored Kenosha Tremper 33-21 in the second half, 15-9 in the final 10 minutes, and connected on seven of their nine 3-point makes in the second half.

“We started shooting the ball better in the second half and I think that’s more like us,” Deering said. “We had a bit of lag shooting the ball in the first half and that’s ok. (Kenosha Tremper) had a zone defense that we hadn’t worked against yet and I think that’s good practice for our team. It was a great game and to start the season off with a comeback win is really good.”

Nottestad led the team with 17 points. Villarreal finished with 11 and Molly Deering had nine. Makayla Hayes had eight, Payton Hayes and senior Kate McKinney each had three. Cruz and Butinas both came away with two points from the free throw line.

Brown, who averaged 20.5 points per game last season, led her team with 22 points. Giese had 10 and junior guard Mya West had eight. AJ West had six, freshman Josie Tenuta had four and sophomore Sadie Hua added one.

Badger (1-0) will continue with another Kenosha team on Tuesday, Nov. 22, where they will be on the road to face off against Kenosha Bradford out of the Southeast Conference.

Southern Lakes Conference scores

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Burlington 62, Fort Atkinson 58.

Clinton 74, Delavan-Darien 70.

Elkhorn (1-0) 64, Milton 50.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Wilmot (1-0) 74, Shoreland Lutheran 51.

Kenosha Bradford 64, Delavan-Darien (0-2) 45.

Friday, Nov. 18

Burlington (2-0) 53, Waukesha North 39.

Union Grove (1-0) 53, Waukesha West 41.

Waterford (1-0) 77, Racine Horlick 39.

Columbus 72, Westosha Central (0-1) 39.