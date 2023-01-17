Badger girls basketball bounces back with big win over Big Foot

The Lake Geneva Badger girls basketball team, who were on a two-game skid coming into their showdown with Big Foot, bounced back in a big way with strong defense and plenty of success from the beyond the 3-point line to earn a 70-24 victory Monday night, Jan. 16.

The Badgers' overall record now improves to 9-5, while Big Foot’s falls 2-13.

“I think our defense started it to gain momentum and lock them down,” Badger head girls basketball coach Steve Deering said. “Everyone contributed tonight and the ball went through the net from the 3-point line, which certainly helps. It’s good to be back on track.”

Big Foot got out to an early 4-2 lead in the game after senior guard Estella Harvey hit a mid-range shot from the corner and senior forward Sydney Wilson converted on a short-range jumper from down low in the post.

Following a pair of buckets by Big Foot, it was pretty much all Badger from there. Sophomore guard Molly Deering began a stretch of three consecutive fast break layups, two of which came from senior Kyleigh Freeman with the last one coming on an and-one conversion.

On the next possession, Badger junior Makayla Hayes drained one of her two free throws before Wilson got one back for the Chiefs following a mid-range jumper to get the Chiefs back within six with a score of 12-6.

However, Badger was on fire from the 3-point line and didn’t show any sign of slowing down. Senior Bella Cruz converted on two consecutive 3-point makes and Molly Deering made it three in a row by draining a 3-ball from the corner to make it 21-8 ballgame midway through the first half.

Coming out of a timeout called by Big Foot head girls basketball coach Nicole Berning, Badger senior Makayla Hayes converted on a layup and sophomore Ashlin Nottestad, who leads the team in 3-pointers during the season, drained one from the top of the key to stretch their lead to 28-8.

In the nearly seven minutes left in the first half, Badger went on a 14-0 run that included three made free throws from junior Vanessa Cruz, a short range jumper from Freeman, another 3-ball from Nottestad, and six points from Hayes down low in the post to make it a 42-8 score at the half.

Big Foot junior forward Addie Larson and freshman guard Mya Gonzalez connected on a pair of baskets to begin the second half, ultimately leading to a much-improved second half for the Chiefs.

But the Badger offense just didn’t miss. Nottestad drained her third 3-pointer early on, Hayes continued to dominate in the paint and Freeman continued to have a breakout game.

Junior Nat Pooras had two points from the free throw line in the second half, senior Kate McKinney had two sweet back-to-back baby hooks off the backboard and Bella Cruz created separation with her speed and converted on another make from short-range.

At the 10:55 mark of the second half, after another steal and score from Nottestad, Badger found themselves up 41 points at 58-17.

Big Foot junior small forward Lizzie Lueck hit one of her two free throws and sophomore forward Molly Anderson got one to fall following another timeout from the Big Foot sideline.

The Badger offense cooled down a bit in the final 10 minutes, but contributions still came from everyone on the team. McKinney drained a 3-pointer to make it 61-20, Vanessa Cruz hit one from the top of the key, and freshman Autumn Carr also got in on the action from the 3-point line. The final basket of the game come on a floater in the lane by freshman Lilly Butinas to come away with their ninth win of the season and 46 point victory.

Many were in attendance to see the impressive offensive and defensive showing by Badger, including fourth grade through eighth grade players from the Lady Badgers youth basketball program, and Deering was fairly pleased to see his team put on a show for them.

“This was a special night for all the youth players who mean a lot to the program,” Steve Deering said. “I know the varsity players that were once youth players remember looking up to them, so they can pass on a little bit of that.”

Badger will get back into Southern Lakes Conference play in their next game at home against Wilmot on Friday, Jan. 20. The game will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the boys basketball team will follow with a game around 7 p.m.

Freeman, Hayes and Nottestad each had 11 points. McKinney had nine, Bella Cruz had eight and Molly Deering finished with seven points. Vanessa Cruz had six, Carr had three and Pooras and Butinas each had two points.

Wilson led Big Foot with six points and Harvey was right behind her with five. Larson, Lueck and senior Olivia Patek each had three, while Anderson and freshman Mya Gonzalez each had added two points.

Big Foot will travel to Whitewater for their next game on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Notable scores from this past week

Girls

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Badger 61, Waterford 41.

Beloit Turner 55, Big Foot 42.

Williams Bay 62, Kenosha Christian Life 50.

Friday, Jan. 13

Westosha Central 42, Badger 31.

East Troy 31, Big Foot 25.

Central Wisconsin Christian 41, Williams Bay (5-10) 31.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Catholic Memorial 55, Badger 47.

Boys

Tuesday, Jan. 10

New Berlin West 68, Badger 61.

Big Foot (7-6) 72, Broadhead 60.

Williams Bay (8-3) 61, Palmyra-Eagle 40.

Friday, Jan. 13

Westosha Central 73, Badger (7-7) 60.

