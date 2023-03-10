The Williams Bay boys basketball teams season came to an end Thursday night, March 9, falling to Kenosha St. Joseph, the number one seed of the Metro Classic Conference (17-10), 69-35 in the WIAA Division 4 Sectional Semifinal at East Troy High School.

The Bulldogs cap off another outstanding season with an overall record of 17-10, a third place finish in the Trailways-South Conference and a Regional Championship after their 64-57 win over Horicon on March 4.

“We played hard, but we just didn’t quite have it tonight,” Williams Bay boys basketball head Coach Nate Borgen said. “We weren’t real crisp on offense in the first half and I thought they (Kenosha St. Joseph) did a good job of being disruptive and making things difficult for us to run our offense. We woke up a little bit in the second half, but when you’re down 20 at half, that’s a tough hill to climb. We tried as hard we could, we gave it everything we had, but ultimately they (Kenosha St. Joseph) was better than us.”

The game started began with an incredibly fast pace, though the same could not be said later in the half. Kenosha St. Joseph junior Eric Kenesie opened the game with a short-range jumper, but Williams Bay senior point guard Owen King quickly responded with a layup on the other end. Kenesie followed that up by hitting another two-pointer and senior Jack McTernan drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Williams Bay responded again, this time with a 3-ball from senior Kelton Randall to cut the deficit down to two, all in a span of two minutes.

The Lancers widened their lead a bit up 13-5 before Williams Bay junior Parker Wojcik received a perfect baseline pass from King for the easy deuce down low.

Kenosha St. Joseph went on a 10-0 run that was capped off by a steal and fast break layup from Kenesie to take a 25-7 advantage with 5:11 left in the first half.

King stopped the Lancer run with a 3-pointer, but Kenosha St. Joseph scored nine more points in the final five minutes, with about two and a half minutes spent casually dribbling without taking a shot, much to the dismay of the large contingency of fans and students from Williams Bay. The final buckets from Williams Bay, in the short time remaining of what was left in the half, came on a free throw from senior Elian Valadez and Randall’s second 3-pointer to head into halftime down 34-14.

After another steal and score from Kenesie to begin the second half, Randall drained his third 3-pointer. A short time later, Valadez drained a 3-ball from the top of the key down 42-20.

Kenosha St. Joseph senior Peter Stapleton scored the next four points for his team before Williams Bay senior Dominic Robbins got in on the scoring action with a bucket down low on another nice dish from King.

That layup from Robbins began a 8-0 run for the Bulldogs, as Randall, who sits second all-time in Williams Bay basketball history in 3-point makes, shattered his own previous records of 3-pointers in a season, by hitting his fourth and fifth of the game. He finished with 21 points.

The Lancers offense kept clicking, however, stretching their lead 56-38 before Williams Bay senior Tyler McKean drained a 3-point make from the corner with just over seven minutes left in the game. Williams Bay was outscored 13-3 in the final 7:17 of the game, with their final bucket of course coming from Randall, draining his sixth 3-pointer of the game to close out their season.

“It hurts,” Borgen said. “When you spend the amount of time around people and form the bonds that you have with them, it’s tough, it hurts and it’s emotional. This outcome feels bad, but in a couple weeks, whenever this feeling wears off, we’re going to look back and realize we did some pretty special stuff. That’s what you got to hold onto, you can’t hold onto the negative part. There’s five teams in the state whose seasons end the way the want them too, and hopefully someday we’re one of those teams, but I could not be prouder of this group of guys for what they have achieved during their junior and senior seasons.”

Williams Bay will graduate nine seniors from this team, so the team will look a quite a bit different next season. But that’s a long time from now, and for Borgen, this is just a time to reflect.

“We’re going to miss these seniors,” he said. “They’re such a great group of kids. During one of the first games, my really tall (6'10) assistant coach Skyler O’Laughlin said ‘I got to be honest with you, I was a little concerned when I saw how tall the other team was.’ But knowing these kids and knowing their work ethic, they didn’t worry about it. We can dribble, shoot and pass and we’re going to compete the best we can. That is the attitude that they have always had.”

