A low scoring defensive battle in the first half transitioned into a 34-point offensive showcase by the Williams Bay boys basketball team in the second half with huge plays from Dominic Robbins and Parker Wojcik down the stretch, leading the way to a 53-45 Regional Semifinal victory over The Prairie School Friday night, March 3.

On Saturday March 4, Williams Bay (17-9) added icing on the cake, defeating Horicon 64-57 in the WIAA Division 4 Regional Championship game to advance to the sectional final against Kenosha St. Joseph (16-10) on Thursday, March 9 at East Troy High School.

Williams Bay vs. The Prairie School

Williams Bay senior guard Owen King opened the game with a layup to get the first two points for either team. But Prairie School sophomore forward LaTrevion Fenderson, who stands it 6’4 and averaged 17.5 points per game, used his length and big body down low to secure an offensive rebound and get the bucket and the and-one.

That and-one from Fenderson began a 7-0 scoring run, but Williams Bay quickly battled back. Senior guard Elian Valadez hit a corner 3-ball. After a another 3-point make from The Prairie School junior guard Caden Roehl-Landrum, Valadez did it again, draining his second 3-point make from the corner in as many tries to decrease their deficit back to two at 10-8.

Following another bucket from the home team, Valadez this time used his quickness in the lane to get a contested layup to fall to keep them within two.

The Prairie School stretched their lead to 18-10 with a little over five minutes to go in the first half, but the Bulldogs continued to battle. Wojcik, a junior, scored six straight points for Williams Bay, four of which came from the free throw line and two points on a mid-range jumper to cut the Hawks lead back to two 18-16.

Williams Bay never recaptured the lead in the first half after starting the game up 2-0, but one final layup from King off an perfectly timed assist on a two-on-one in the lane from Valadez, seemed to shift momentum their way heading into halftime down 22-19.

Just as in the first half, King opened the second with a layup to cut the Hawks lead down to one. While The Prairie School went on another run following the bucket from King, Fenderson, who spent most of the first half on the bench in foul trouble, got his third foul early in the half.

Robbins stopped The Prairie School’s run with a bucket off an inbound pass, but Hawks senior guard Kaleb Shannon got a runner in the lane before a timeout was called at the 15:16 mark of the second half by The Prairie School sideline, up 28-23.

After the timeout on Williams Bay’s opening possession, Vaaldez drove to the hoop for a layup, but Shannon quickly responded with another bucket for the Hawks.

The next few possessions for Williams Bay proved to be huge, and while both teams had a large contingency of fans, parents and students in the stands, the Williams Bay student section made their presence felt.

Senior Ian McClenathan got a bucket down low for the Bulldogs and then Robbins erupted the crowd with a 3-point make from the corner. But that was just the beginning. On the very next time up the court for the Bulldogs, Robbins was once again standing wide-open in the corner, draining the 3-ball to take a 33-32 lead with 10:22 remaining the in the game.

The Hawks quickly regained the lead back, but Valadez was haven’t having it, hitting another 3-pointer from the top of the key.

The game went back-and-forth the next couple of possessions to tie the game at 38-38, but that all changed when Robbins, with ice in his veins, hit his third and most important 3-pointer in the half to retake a 41-38 lead with 6:17 remaining in the game. The next bucket for Williams Bay came on a beautiful baseline pass from senior Kelton Randall who found Wojcik down low in the post for the easy deuce to stretch their lead to five up 43-38.

The last 6:17 minutes in the game were feisty to say the least. It included raucous fans, frustrated players and four total technical fouls. But ultimately it didn’t matter, Williams Bay kept their level heads and never lost the lead in large part to clutch free throws from Wojcik down the stretch. Up to that point, Wojcik had averaged 4.2 points per game in 24 games. In the final seven minutes of the game, he had 10 points for a total of 16 in the game, to help earn the eight point victory.

“I’m just incredibly proud of the kids,” Williams Bay boys basketball head coach Nate Borgen said. “They scrapped, battled, and played a full 36 minutes. Not everything went perfect for us because that’s how competition works, but my goodness, what a gritty, gutsy group of kids that left everything out there.”

