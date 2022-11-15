Williams Bay boys basketball strives to continue success on the court under new head coach and longtime assistant Nate Borgen

The Williams Bay boys basketball team returns most of their players from last season’s squad that went 15-11, finished second in the Trailways-South Conference and made it all the way to the Regional Final for the second consecutive season.

Nate Borgen takes over as the new head coach after starting his coaching career at Williams Bay back in the summer of 2003 on Troy Nottestad’s staff, a man he calls one of his best friends. He also served as an assistant on Shane Cullian’s staff last season at Williams Bay.

“When he (Cullian) left to go to Whitewater, I looked around at something that I had been a part of for a long time,” he said. “I went to Williams Bay, K-through-12, and I felt like I was the best person for the job to try and keep the ship pointed in the right direction and continue what we have collectively built for the last 20 years or so.”

Borgen was a three-sport athlete at Williams Bay (basketball, football, baseball) before attending Minnesota State University, Mankato as an undergrad.

“I love team sports and I love the competitive nature of it,” he said. “There’s a place in team sports for someone who maybe isn’t the biggest, strongest, fastest, where you can find your niche and still contribute to team success whether or not that means wins and losses, improvement, or however you want to measure that success. That’s where I always fell with sports in general is trying to be a part of something bigger than yourself.”

Eight seniors return including two all-conference selections from a season ago in Owen King and Kelton Randall. Not only did King throw for nearly 2,000 yards with 15 touchdowns during the 2022-football season on the gridiron, he averaged 13.0 points per game on the court last season, which included a buzzer-beating game winner against Johnson Creek last season and a 45-point outing in their victory over Salam in the Regional semi-final game.

“Owen is our point guard and if you showed up and watched us play, he stood out,” Borgen said. “He’s very even-keeled and very level-headed, which is great for a point guard. He had a great fall season on the football field and he’s real good baseball player as well. Obviously, the arm shows through in both sports.”

Randall was the most efficient three-point shooter in the conference last season, converting on nearly 37% of them while averaging 10.6 points per game.

“I have known Kelton for a long time with growing up in Williams Bay and his uncle was in my grade, so I have known his mom since kindergarten,” Borgen said. “Kelton has always been able to shoot. Last year, he did a real nice job of taking ownership on defense and that started with football, honestly. You could see it through the summer going into last season. He started to take the weight room more seriously and started to focus on where he could have success. During the basketball season, he put forth effort and concentration on aspects of becoming a better defender and he did a real nice job of being aware of the importance on contributing on the defensive side of the ball.”

Seniors Elian Valadez, Dominic Robbins, Nicholas Schnobel, Tyler McKean, Ian McClenathan and Ethan West are back after playing significant minutes during their junior seasons.

“Dominic Robbins was our primary post defender last year, and is a really good all-around athlete,” Borgen said. “I expect him to do more offensively this year as well while still maintaining that high standard of playing defense. Elian Valadez is one heck of an athlete and he is super quick. He is a good defender and just a real high-energy kid. They’re all a lot of fun to be around.”

Aside from experience, Borgen feels the primary strengths of the team will be getting the ball in the basket and overall athletic ability.

“We shoot the ball well when we move well,” he said. “More often than not, we move the ball well, it’s just making sure we don’t fall into those times where it does get stagnant and we dribble too much and we start to stare at things rather than acknowledging nothing is there. We are going to have to outrun teams; we are probably not going to be bigger than they are. I don’t like to harp on it, but it’s clear. We are probably not going to run a ton of offense through the post. But the ball still has to get in there so that we can get quality looks.”

Williams Bay averaged 60.1 points per game last season.

“Since they were freshmen, this group has done a really nice job of being instinctive,” Borgen said. “They move the ball and cut off of each other. This group of guys have had that instinctiveness in their DNA since junior high it seems like, and it’s a really fun to coach a group like that, that shares the ball and moves around. Owen might have 18 one night, Kelton might have that many later in the week with other guys chipping in with 12, 15, or eight points. It’s not just where if these two (Owen and Kelton) don’t score, we don’t stand a chance. There are guys who can dribble, shoot and pass throughout the roster and everyone is going to have a chance to show that.”

Borgen knows what it takes to win, and for him now as the head coach, the recipe for success is to get the kids to buy into the program and have the best possible time they can have.

“I want to help the senior class have the best possible senior year they can,” he said. “It’s hard work and we expect a lot from them. But if they don’t enjoy themselves and correlate hard work to success to fun, than I haven’t done a good job. If you don’t have the buy in, you don’t have cohesion and you don’t have the ability to get better. There will be tough times, and if you don’t have the buy in of the kids enjoying the time that they are putting in, then it’s very easy to lose the room so to speak. It takes everyone pulling the rope in the same direction in order to be successful.”

Borgen called last year’s 94-87 win over Salam in the Regional semi-final electric and one of the most fun games that he has been a part of whether he was playing, coaching or just watching. He’s hopeful they can make another postseason run, and he believes with the team he has, it’s certainly possible.

“We want to try and challenge for the conference championship,” Borgen said. “We have been to the regional final the past two seasons, and when you get to that regional final, there aren’t any teams that are pretending that they are good basketball teams. There are certain regionals that may be more stacked heavier than others might be, but you do not get to that level by mistake and you certainly don’t win when you get to that level by accident. We want to get better and compete with whoever is put in front of us. We’re going to work hard, and at the end of the day, we’ll see where it gets us.”

Williams Bay will open the season Nov. 22 on the road at The Prairie School.