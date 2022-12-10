Williams Bay boys basketball falls to Deerfield

The Williams Bay boys basketball team kept it within a one point game at the end of the first half, but were unable to keep pace with Deerfield (3-1, 3-0) in the second half, losing 55-36 Friday night, Dec. 9.

Williams Bay record now stands at 3-2, 1-1 in the Trailways-South Conference.

“Our kids played hard and I couldn’t be any more proud of them,” Williams Bay head boys basketball coach Nathan Borgen said. “Anyone looks at the box score will see the final, but that wasn’t a 19-point game. We battled, we scrapped, we clawed and we did everything that as a coach you ask of your players to, but unfortunately, we didn’t put the ball in the basket enough.”

Deerfield senior and leading scorer Cal Fisher opened the game with a 3-pointer from the top of the key followed by a floater in the lane by junior Landyn Christianson to get out to an early 5-0 lead. But Williams Bay senior guard Owen King responded by scoring the first seven of Williams Bay’s nine points in the game, the other two points coming from senior Dominic Robbins.

Down 15-9 at the 9:01 mark of the first half, Williams Bay senior Kelton Randall drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to bring the Bulldogs within three. After a bucket by Deerfield senior Tommy Lees, King hit a fade away jumper from mid-range, and on the next possession, he connected on an assist to Robbins down in the low post for an easy layup to decrease Deerfield’s lead to 17-16.

Deerfield’s one point lead remained at the break up 19-18, and was kept that way due to a huge block by Williams Bay senior guard Tyler McKean on a Deerfield shot attempt at the buzzer to close out the first half.

Just as Fisher started the first half with points for the Demons, he began the second half the same way, scoring the first four points for his team. Randall also scored the first four points to open the half for the Bulldogs to keep pace and keep it a one-point game.

However, that one-point Deerfield advantage quickly widened as the Demon offense went on a 10-0 run before King was able to convert on a floater into the lane over a pair of Deerfield defenders to make it a 33-24 game with just over 10 minutes left to play.

Randall hit a 3-pointer of the game and quickly responded with another on their next possession after a bucket from Fisher to make it a six-point 36-30 game, forcing Deerfield to call a timeout with 9:01 remaining.

In those final nine minutes, however, Deerfield outscored the Bulldogs 19-6 to earn their third win of the season, all of which have come in conference play so far this season.

“There’s a reason that Deerfield is the conference favorite,” Borgen said. “They took a lot of punches to the chin and they kept roaring back and kept battling. They got some great athletes over there. “We have no reason to hang our heads, we played incredibly hard, but sometimes it just doesn’t come out the way you want. That is ok. It’s my job to make sure I put our guys in positions where we get clean looks and we can get that ball through the hole, and I’m going to do everything I can to help them light that scoreboard up a little bit more than what we were able to do tonight.”

Randall led the Bulldogs in points with 13 and King was not far behind with 12. Robbins had six, McKean and junior Parker Wojcik had two and senior Ian McCleanathan had one from the free-throw line.

Williams Bay will be on the road to take on Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (3-1, 2-0) for their next game on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Trailways-South Conference scores

Friday, Dec. 9

Parkview (1-3, 1-2) 73, Johnson Creek (1-3, 1-1) 28.

Other notable scores

Thursday, Dec. 8

Big Foot (3-2, 2-1) 77, Whitewater 32.

Big Foot sophomore Dakota Nordmeyer led the team with 12 points. Junior Hudson Torrez and senior Evan Penniman each had 11. Seniors Shawn Robinson had 10, Eli Gerdes had nine and freshman Jayden Paul had seven. Junior Patrick Corey had five, senior Steven Hollen had four, and junior Caine Scolman and sophomore Jack Nelson each tallied three points. Junior Christian Lavariega added two.

Friday, Dec. 9

Burlington 73, Badger (3-3, 0-1) 48.

Badger senior Buddy Teale had 14 points, junior Noah Thomas had 11 and senior Cade Scheideman had nine. Senior Dylan Cataldo had six, senior Ashton Turner had four and senior Brad Lyon finished with two.

